44.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Kuldeep glances it to mid-wicket for a single.
Kuldeep Yadav walks in at number 10.
44.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Corker of a yorker and Shardul's cameo comes to an end. It is on off, Shardul looks to go down town but misses. The off stump is rattled off the ground and 250 now looks very difficult.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Shami strokes it through covers for a single.
44.3 overs (0 Run) Wide outside off, Shami swings his bat but misses.
44.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Huge cheer from the crowd as after a brief delay the Ball Tracker rolls in and it shows that the ball is going down the leg side. Yorker on leg, Shami looks to flick but misses. The ball hits him on his shoes, a huge appeal follows and the umpire raises his finger. Shami has a word with Shardul and takes it upstairs. Replay rolls in and first Ultra Edge shows that there was no bat involved. After a small wait, the Ball Tracker comes and it shows that the ball was going down leg.
This time India have taken the review. Mohammed Shami is the man in question. Looks to be going down leg to the naked eye and yes, the replays confirm it.
44.1 overs (1 Run) In the air...and dropped! Full toss on middle, Shardul looks to clear long on but miss hits it. It falls towards long on. Richardson comes running from there and puts in a dive. He gets both the hands to the ball but fails to bask it in. They take a single.
Mitchell Starc comes back into the attack. 8-0-34-2, his figures so far.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Another shot which has made a cracking sound off the bat. Shorter on off, Shardul pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
43.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short ball around the body, Thakur looks to pull but gets it off the upper half of his bat. It goes fine down the leg and side and into the fence.
43.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shardul won't die trying. Fuller on off, Thakur lofts it over covers and gets a boundary.
43.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shami glances it to the on side and gets off the mark.
Mohammed Shami comes in to bat now. The tail of India will have to bat well here to cross even the 250-run mark.
43.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! The extra pace of Cummins has done the trick. But what has happened here? Cummins steams in and hits the deck hard. The ball rises onto Pant. He tries to pull but gets beaten for pace. He gets a top edge, the ball then hits the helmet and goes straight to Ashton Turner at point. The Australian players start celebrating, Cummins turns and looks at the umpire but he is unmoved. Pant looks to sneak in a single but then the umpire raises his finger as the square leg umpire helps him out.
43.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shardul glances it to the leg side for a single.
Pat Cummins replaces Ashton Agar into the attack. 8-1-30-0 are his figures so far.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery around off, Shardul plays it to point and keeps the strike. Another good over from Rico. Just 3 and a wicket off this.
42.5 overs (0 Run) In the air but safe! Back of a length on off, the ball hurries onto Shardul. He looks to whack a big pull shot but ends up getting a thick outside edge which goes towards mid on but Finch cannot get there.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller on middle, Shardul pushes it to mid on.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Pant dabs it to third man for one.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Wow! Shardul has come and smoked this through cover-point. Fuller on off, Thakur lofts it over cover-point. He times it very well but there is Starc in the deep so just a single.
Shardul Thakur is the new man in. Can he provide the flourish that the Indian innings needs along with Rishabh Pant?
42.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught behind! Jadeja departs and Richardson gets his first. Every time it looks like India are building momentum, one Australian bowler comes and breaks it with a wicket. Cross-seam delivery just outside off, Jadeja looks to run it down to third man. The ball is close to him for Ravindra to do so. He ends up getting a thick outside edge towards the keeper. Simple catch to Carey and the budding stand is broken.
41.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent way to end the over. Tossed up on leg, Pant once again comes down the track and whips it over covers for a boundary. Poor end for Agar. 13 off the over, Agar finishes with the figures of 10-1-56-1 from his 10.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Darts one on the pads, Jadeja flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Another full toss but Jadeja cannot do much he looks to hit it hard but it goes straight to short mid-wicket.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Once again comes down the track. He takes it as a full toss but cannot get under it. He hits it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
41.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That was six the moment he hit that! Floated on off, Pant comes down the track and smashes it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, Jadeja looks to flick but misses. The ball goes towards square leg off his pad and they take a leg bye.
40.6 overs (1 Run) 200 up for India. Length ball around off, Jadeja runs it down to third man and gets a single. Good start to Powerplay 3 for the Aussies. Just 5 off it.
40.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Richardson misses his line and bowls one down the leg side. Jaddu looks to flick but misses. Wided by the umpire.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Pacy and on the body. Pant looks to hit it over fine leg but it clips his glove and then body. The ball rolls towards fine leg and they take a run.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Slash and a miss. Outside off on a length, Pant looks to go for a big one and swings his bat at it but misses.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Jadeja taps it to cover and gets to the other end.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Once again full outside off, Pant drives it through covers with one hand and gets a single.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Pant just plays it to cover.