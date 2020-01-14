Follow the India vs Australia 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.2 overs, India are 170/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia 2019/20 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
34.6 overs (0 Run) Another low full toss, Jadeja defends it straight back towards the bowler.
Live Score
34.5 overs (1 Run) Starc almost got Pant there! Bowls a very low full toss, swinging in. Pant tries to flick and luckily gets an inside edge onto the pads as the ball rolls towards fine leg for a single.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Down the leg side, Pant looks to flick but misses.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Jadeja plays this one towards cover-point for a single.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone by Ravindra Jadeja.
34.2 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, flicked to the left of the man at mid-wicket.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off, pushed to the man at mid off.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle and off, Jadeja pushes it down to long on for one.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on off, played towards the cover region for a single.
33.3 overs (0 Run) This is flatter outside off, Pant plays this one towards the man at point.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Pant comes forward and defends.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played towards the point region.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Very full on the stumps, Jadeja jams it out to get through the over.
Ravindra Jadeja walks out now. Can he pull India out of this perilous situation?
32.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Another local boy fails to make his mark at his home ground. First Rohit and now Shreyas and it is Starc once again. The crowd have gone absolutely quiet here in Wankhede. Good length ball outside off, it shapes away a bit, Shreyas looks to play it away from the body but all he does is get a thick outside edge to Carey behind the stumps. From 134/1 India are now reeling at 164/5. Australia are well on top of this game now.
32.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Pant works it down the leg side for a single.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Pacy and on the body, Shreyas is surprised by it but manages to get a glove and the ball goes towards fine leg for one.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Around the pads, Rishabh flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Full on the stumps, Pant defends it back to the bowler.
Mitchell Starc is back. 1/22 from his 4!
31.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle and off, driven towards long on for one.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Pant goes back in his crease and defends this one.
31.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
31.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Floated ball on off, Pant drives this through the cover region for a boundary. What a way to get off the mark for Pant!
The most talked about player in this Indian side, Rishabh Pant walks out to bat. This is a very good opportunity for Pant to stop all the negative talks and answer his critics with the bat.
31.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Adam Zampa has taken a very good catch to dismiss the Indian skipper. Flatter delivery on middle and off, Kohli looks to smash it back past Zampa but Adam takes a good reflex catch above his head a bit to his left. There was no need to go hard at it having hit a maximum off the previous ball. The Indian skipper departs and India are in a spot of bother now.
31.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bad ball to start off the over, Kohli rocks back and smashes this one over the square leg region for a maximum. The umpires though want to check it and yes, the replays confirm it is a maximum.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Another bouncer and this time Iyer ducks under it.
30.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Kohli guides this one towards third man for a single. 150 up for India with this single.
30.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked towards mid-wicket for a single.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Iyer defends this one by presenting the full face of the bat.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Iyer punches this one down the ground.