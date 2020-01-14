A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.3 overs, India are 148/3. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Australia 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Australia 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Australia 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
29.6 overs (1 Run) Leg spinner on off, Shreyas nudges it to cover for a run and keeps the strike.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on the pads, Kohli whips it to mid-wicket for a single.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Iyer strokes it through cover for an easy single to get off the mark.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Kohli milks it through covers for a run.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Virat whips it to mid-wicket.
29.1 overs (2 Runs) Around the pads, Kohli whips it through the on side and gets a couple.
Adam Zampa is back.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Kohli plays this one behind point and takes a single. Will keep strike for the next over.
Another local boy, Shreyas Iyer walks out to bat.
28.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another wicket goes down and India looking in a bit of a trouble now. An off cutter on a driving length, Dhawan looks to flick it but the ball holds on the surface and it goes off the leading edge towards the right of mid off. Ashton Agar from mid off runs to his right and dives but his foot gets stuck in the turf and that makes it difficult for him to hold onto the catch but he eventually does so. A soft dismissal for Shikhar Dhawan after a solid innings and two new batters at the crease for India now.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Kohli plays this with the outer half of his bat towards point for a single.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Wide outside off, Kohli goes after it but misses.
28.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Dhawan works it towards the leg side for a single.
28.1 overs (1 Run) A chance but Dhawan was just in. Length ball just outside off, Kohli plays it towards cover and sets off for a run. Dhawan is late to take off but obliges to his captain's call. He runs towards the non-striker's end but the fielder misses his throw. Although had he hit, Dhawan would have been in anyway.
Pat Cummins is back into the attack.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Kohli punches it to long on and keeps the strike. End of a very good over from Agar. Just 3 and a wicket.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the stumps, VK blocks it.
27.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Dhawan looks to flick but misses. It goes off his thigh pad, they take a run.
27.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Dhawan sweeps it but finds the man at square leg.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Kohli is off the mark straightaway. Floated on off, VK strokes it to long off for a single.
Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper, walks out to bat now. It will be interesting to see how he will adjust to this role after a long time batting at no. 3 in ODI's.
27.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Rahul goes out against the run of play and Agar comes back and strikes in his very first ball of his new spell. Smart bowling by Agar. He bowls it slower through the air on off, Rahul decides to go after Ashton. He comes down the track and looks to hit it over cover but he does not get the elevation and ends up chipping it straight to Steven Smith there. The 121-run stand is broken and Australia now have a wicket to go with the tight run flow.
Change of ends for Ashton Agar.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off and Rahul strokes it to point and keeps the strike. 5 off the over.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Dhawan pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Full around off, Shikhar pushes it to mid on.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Rahul now rotates strike by dabbing this delivery to point.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Dhawan taps it to cover-point and takes a single.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Rahul pushes it to the left of mid off and takes a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
Bowling change! Pace back on in the form of Kane Richardson. 5-0-27-0, his figures so far. Can he add one to his wicket column?
25.6 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, pushed towards cover for one.
25.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! That is as clear as crystal! Floated delivery on middle, Rahul looks to defend and does so near his boot. The ball bounces up and goes towards Carey. It hits his body and he goes to his right after the ball looped in that direction to take the catch. Carey appeals along with Zampa and after a chat with the leg umpire, the officials refer it upstairs with the soft signal being not out. Replays roll in and show that the ball has clearly bounced on the pitch before going to Carey who then gathered the ball. Play resumes in quick time!
Bump ball review taken upstairs. The soft signal is Not Out. The Australian players do not look confident and the reason is here. It is clearly a bump ball.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Again Rahul has played this flatter delivery back towards the bowler.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on middle, Rahul plays it back to the bowler.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Dhawan plays the slog sweep towards mid-wicket and get to the other end.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, played towards sweeper cover for a single.