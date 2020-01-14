 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Australia 2020

 14 Jan 20 to 19 Jan 20

Australia vs India Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:14 January 2020 15:06 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

Australia vs India Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
AUS vs IND Latest Score

Follow the India vs Australia 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.4 overs, India are 103/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia 2019/20 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.

19.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.

19.5 overs (1 Run) Dhawan punches this one down to long off for one. 100 up for India with this single.

19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Flatter delivery on middle, Dhawan flicks this one towards the mid-wicket region for a boundary. That was hit fiercely! IND vs AUS: 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan hits Adam Zampa for a 4! India 99/1 (19.4 Ov). CRR: 5.03

19.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on middle, Dhawan hits it straight back to Zampa.

19.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, pushed down to long on for a single.

19.1 overs (1 Run) 50 up for Dhawan! The man steps up once again! On the pads of Shikhar, he flicks this one towards backward square leg and takes a single to get to his half ton. IND vs AUS: 1st ODI: FIFTY! Shikhar Dhawan completes 50 (66b, 8x4, 0x6). India 94/1 (19.1 Ovs). CRR: 4.90

18.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle and off, defended by Rahul.

18.5 overs (1 Run) Dhawan comes down the track and hits it down to long on for a single. Moves to 49 with this shot.

18.4 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.

18.3 overs (0 Run) Dhawan flicks this straight to the man at mid-wicket.

18.2 overs (2 Runs) Another flatter delivery outside off, Dhawan cuts this one towards the point region for a single.

18.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter outside off, Dhawan opens the face of his bat and works this towards the backward point fielder.

17.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, worked towards long on and the batters take a single. Dhawan to keep strike for the next over.

17.5 overs (0 Run) Again Dhawan looks to sweep and beat the short fine leg fielder but is unable to do so.

17.4 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, Dhawan sweeps and looks to beat the man at short fine leg but misses.

17.3 overs (1 Run) Again a flatter one outside off, played towards cover for a single.

17.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, worked towards mid-wicket.

17.1 overs (2 Runs) Flatter delivery outside off, Rahul rocks back and cuts it towards the point region for a couple.

Zampa coming from the other end. 2-0-10-0, his numbers.

16.6 overs (0 Run) Dhawan prods forward and defends this ball onto the pitch. 6 runs off the over.

16.5 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Dhawan works this towards the deep square leg region for a single.

16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a poor,poor delivery by Agar! Down the leg side, Dhawan turns and plays the paddle sweep down the fine leg region for a boundary. IND vs AUS: 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan hits Ashton Agar for a 4! India 84/1 (16.4 Ov). CRR: 5.04

16.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on the pads again, flicked towards the mid-wicket region.

16.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.

16.1 overs (0 Run) Floated ball and full ball on the pads, Dhawan sweeps it towards square leg for a single.

Ashton Agar is into the attack now. Can the left-arm spinner break this stand?

15.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads of Dhawan, he flicks it towards the leg side and takes a single.

15.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off now, it is driven powerfully towards cover by Rahul. Smith there fumbles and allows a single. That is very unlike Steven Smith.

15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has raced away! Full ball on the pads, Rahul just flicks it towards the backward square leg region for a boundary. IND vs AUS: 1st ODI: KL Rahul hits Kane Richardson for a 4! India 78/1 (15.4 Ov). CRR: 4.97

15.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle and off, defended by Rahul.

15.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked towards fine leg for a single.

15.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle and off, Rahul swivel and plays it behind square leg for a single.

Match Reports

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Wankhede Wankhede India vs Australia 2020 India vs Australia, 1st ODI
Get the latest India vs Australia 2020 news, check out the India vs Australia 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Australia vs India Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs India Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs India Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs India Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Australia Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.