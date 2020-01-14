Follow the India vs Australia 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, India are 73/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia 2019/20 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
14.6 overs (0 Run) A quicker delivery by Zampa, Dhawan pulls but straight to the man at mid-wicket. 6 runs off the over.
Live Score
14.5 overs (0 Run) Another ball which is outside off, Dhawan defends this off the front foot.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, defended towards the cover region.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Dhawan comes down the track and plays this tossed up ball back towards Zampa.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Rahul plays this one towards point and takes a quick single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Down the leg side, Rahul leaves it alone.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot by Rahul. Sheer artistry! Zampa floats this one outside off, Rahul just guides it by opening hands beyond the fielder at short third man for a boundary.
13.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked towards the man at square leg for a single and Rahul retains strike for the next over.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Another good length ball nipping back in, Rahul looks to defend and the ball goes off the inside edge onto the pads.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle and off, defended off the back foot.
13.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, worked towards the leg side.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good length ball just around off, Rahul just punches it onto the ground and it goes over the cover-point fielder as the ball races away to the fence. 50-run stand up between Rahul and Dhawan with this shot.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball on the pads, worked towards backward square leg for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Way wide outside off, Dhawan leaves it alone.
Kane Richardson is back! 3-0-12-0, his numbers so far.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Rahul prods forward and and defends this one off the front foot. Good start for Zampa, just 4 runs off the over.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker one this time by Zampa and it has deceived Rahul. Zampa bowls it very full and outside off, Rahul looks to open the face of his bat and guide this one towards third man but misses.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, flicked towards mid-wicket for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads of Rahul this time, played to long on for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on the pads, flicked towards the fine leg region for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on off, pushed towards the cover-point region for a single.
Spin time now as Adam Zampa is introduced into the attack.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time Dhawan slashes it and slashes it right off the meat of his bat. Wide outside off, Dhawan has missed that a couple of times but not this time. He smashes it through point for a boundary.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Back of a length on off, Dhawan waits for it and plays the upper cat which goes to the third man fence for a boundary. He mistimed it early on in his innings but now he looks very settled.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and off, Shikhar pushes it to mid off.
11.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, Dhawan blocks it.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Slash and a miss. Good length delivery outside off, Dhawan looks to slice it on the off side but misses. Cummins goes up in appeal and the only person to go up with him is Warner but the umpire turns it down.
11.1 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, Dhawan blocks it.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Rahul pushes it to mid off.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery which is full on middle. Dhawan looks to glance it but it goes off the inner half of his bat towards backward square leg for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle and leg, Dhawan defends it with authority.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Rahul whips it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Good shot and well fielded as well. Good length ball around off, Rahul drives it to the right of cover but Agar there dives and saves runs for his side.
10.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Rahul defends it to mid on.