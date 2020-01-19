India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Score: Steve Smith Slams Fifty As Australia Rebuild In Bengaluru
Live Score, Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI: Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschgane steadied the Australian innings by adding over 50 runs for the 3rd wicket.
Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat against India in the series decider at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Australia made one change to their side, replacing Kane Richardson with Josh Hazlewood, while India went with an unchanged playing XI. The visitors, eyeing their second consecutive ODI series win in India, got off to a poor start as they lost star opener David Warner cheaply. He was caught-behind off the bowling of Mohammed Shami for three runs. Australia suffered another huge blow as their skipper got out after a mix-up with Steve Smith in the centre found him struggling to make his ground and was run out in the ninth over with the scoreboard reading 46/2. Smith and Marnus Labuschagne combined in the middle to steady the Australian innings. (Live Scorecard)
Live Score Updates Between India vs Australia 3rd ODI, straight from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
- 14:25 (IST)Jan 19, 2020
LBW appeal.. Turned down...India retain review!Navdeep Saini pushes Marnus Labuschagne on the backfoot with a good length delivery which hit him on his pad. The umpire turns down the huge LBW appeal and Virat Kohli has decided to challenge the on-field decision. The replay shows the wicket would have just gone on to clip the bails. The on-field decision stands but India retain their review.
- 13:49 (IST)Jan 19, 2020
IND vs AUS: Shami removes Warmer early!Mohammed Shami draws an outside edge from David Warner and KL Rahul takes a simple catch behind stumps to give India an early breakthrough.
Warner edges one to the keeper. Shami has his first— BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2020
Australia 26/1 after 4 overs https://t.co/VThwmeOEBJ #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/hShrWiP2YU