Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat against India in the series decider at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Australia made one change to their side, replacing Kane Richardson with Josh Hazlewood, while India went with an unchanged playing XI. The visitors, eyeing their second consecutive ODI series win in India, got off to a poor start as they lost star opener David Warner cheaply. He was caught-behind off the bowling of Mohammed Shami for three runs. Australia suffered another huge blow as their skipper got out after a mix-up with Steve Smith in the centre found him struggling to make his ground and was run out in the ninth over with the scoreboard reading 46/2. Smith and Marnus Labuschagne combined in the middle to steady the Australian innings. (Live Scorecard)