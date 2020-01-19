 
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Score: Steve Smith Slams Fifty As Australia Rebuild In Bengaluru

Updated:19 January 2020 15:17 IST
Live Score, Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI: Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschgane steadied the Australian innings by adding over 50 runs for the 3rd wicket.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Score: Steve Smith Slams Fifty As Australia Rebuild In Bengaluru
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Steve Smith scored his 25th ODI fifty. © Twitter

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat against India in the series decider at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Australia made one change to their side, replacing Kane Richardson with Josh Hazlewood, while India went with an unchanged playing XI. The visitors, eyeing their second consecutive ODI series win in India, got off to a poor start as they lost star opener David Warner cheaply. He was caught-behind off the bowling of Mohammed Shami for three runs. Australia suffered another huge blow as their skipper got out after a mix-up with Steve Smith in the centre found him struggling to make his ground and was run out in the ninth over with the scoreboard reading 46/2.  Smith and Marnus Labuschagne combined in the middle to steady the Australian innings. (Live Scorecard)

Live Score Updates Between India vs Australia 3rd ODI, straight from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

  • 15:17 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    Live Score: Four!

    Steve Smith begins Ravindra Jadeja's over with a boundary. Smith went back in his crease and cut it late past point for a gorgeous boundary. 
  • 15:15 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    IND vs AUS: Four!

    Navdeep Saini drifts down leg, bowls on Marbus Labuschagne's pads and he flicks it cleanly and collects a boundary towards fine leg. 
  • 15:12 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    India vs Australia 3rd ODI: 50 for Smith!

    Navdeep Saini bowls full outside off and Steve Smith plays it deliberately towards third man for a boundary and brings up his second consecutive fifty. 
  • 15:08 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    IND vs AUS: Three runs from 21st over!

    Navdeep Saini has been the most impressive of all the Indian bowlers as he has bowled as per his field and not conceded easy boundaries. 
  • 15:07 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    Live Score: Australia 111/2 after 20 overs!

    Steve Smithb and Marbus Labuschagne have steadied the Australian innings with their 50-run stand but Indian bowlers have also asked some serious questions of them. Australia are 111/2 after 20 overs. 
  • 15:04 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Edge falls short!

    Ravindra Jadeja is looking dangerous here. Marnus Labuschagne tries to steer it late towards third man but it falls inches short of Rohit Sharma at first slip. 
  • 15:02 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    Live Score: Edge and four!

    Ravindra Jadeja gets the ball to turn away from Steve Smith. The ball takes an outside edge and flies away from the slip fielder and runs away to the third man fence. 
  • 14:58 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    Live Score: 100 up for Australia!

    Marnus Labuschagne taps the ball towards long-on and completes a single bringing up 100 runs on board for the visitors. 
  • 14:57 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    Live Score: Four!

    Kuldeep Yadav bowls a tossed up delivery on the off and middle stump and Marnus Labuschagne goes down on his knees and sweeps it comfortably towards deep square leg for a cracking boundary which also brings up 50-run stand for the third wicket.
  • 14:55 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Misfield costs four runs!

    Kuldeep Yadav bowls full on the stumps and Steve Smith uses his feet to play it straight down the ground. Shreyas Iyer makes his ground but fails to keep it in. The misfield costed India a couple of extra runs. 
  • 14:51 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    Live Score: Jadeja comes in to bowl!

    India have introduced spinners from both ends now. Ravindra Jadeja comes in to bowl his first over of the match. 
  • 14:49 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    IND vs AUS: Tidy over from Kuldeep!

    Kuldeep Yadav resumes the bowling after the drinks break and gives away only three runs -- all singles. 
  • 14:39 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Huge caught-behind appeal!

    Kuldeep Yadav bowls a googly which ends up going down leg stump, KL Rahul makes a huge caught-behind appeal but the umpire is uninterested and has signalled a wide.  
  • 14:37 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    Live Score: Four!

    Marnus Labuschagne makes use of the depth of his crease and punches it through sweeper coverand the lightening-quick outfield helps the ball race away to the fence. 
  • 14:35 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Four!

    Navdeep Saini errs in his line, drifts down leg allowing Steve Smith to flick it towards fine leg fence to end the over with a boundary. Eight runs came of the 12th over as Australia reach 69/2.
  • 14:32 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    Live Score: Four!

    Navdeep Saini bowls on the middle and leg and Steve Smith moves across and uses his wrists to send it in the gap towards deep square leg fence for a boundary. 
  • 14:31 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    Good start from Kuldeep!

    Kuldeep Yadav finishes his first over which had a possible run-out chance. 
  • 14:27 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    IND vs AUS: Four!

    Marnus Labuschagne ends Navdeep Saini over with a boundary through covers. The ball was pitched full and wide and Labuschagne made full use of the opportunity and smashed his first boundary.
  • 14:25 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    LBW appeal.. Turned down...India retain review!

    Navdeep Saini pushes Marnus Labuschagne on the backfoot with a good length delivery which hit him on his pad. The umpire turns down the huge LBW appeal and Virat Kohli has decided to challenge the on-field decision. The replay shows the wicket would have just gone on to clip the bails. The on-field decision stands but India retain their review. 
  • 14:20 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    Four!

    Steve Smith ends Mohammed Shami's over with a elegant cover drive which fetches him four runs. 
  • 14:19 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    Live Score: Finch departs after mix-up in the middle!

    Steve Smith plays the ball straight to Ravindra Jadeja and Aaron Finch wanted to steal a single but was sent back. Both the batsmen ended up on the same end and India got a lucky wicket of Finch who departs for 19.
  • 14:16 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    IND vs AUS: Four!

    Mohammed Shami bowls another short ball and Steve Smith rocks back in his crease and pulls it away from the fine leg fielder for a boundary. 
  • 14:15 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Another tidy over from Saini!

    Navdeep Saini concedes just three singles in his second over. Kuldeep Yadav's diving effort at mid-on helped his concede three runs less. 
  • 14:09 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    IND vs AUS: 11 runs from 7th over!

    Change of ends didn't work for Mohammed Shami as he gave away 11 runs his third over. 
  • 14:08 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    Live Score: SIX!

    Mohammed Shami bowls an over-pitch delivery and Aaron Finch lofts it over mid-off and the ball clears the long-off fence for first maximum of the match. 
  • 14:06 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    IND vs AUS: Three runs!

    Mohammed Shami bowls full and Aaron Finch leans forward and drives it through covers. Virat Kohli runs after the ball and manages to pull it back just metres inside the rope but couldn't stop the batsmen from completing three runs.
  • 14:04 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Excellent start from Saini!

    Nadeep Saini starts his spell with an excellent over, conceding just one runs. He bowled four back-to-back wides to Steve Smith. 
  • 14:02 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    IND vs AUS: First bowling change for India!

    Virat Kohli has introduced his first bowling change in the sixth over, replacing Mohammed Shami with Navdeep Saini.
  • 14:00 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    Live Score: Just one run off fifth over!

    Jasprit Bumrah finds his ideal line and lengths in his third over and concedes only one run as Australia reach 27/1 at the end of five overs.
  • 13:56 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Dhawan injures his shoulder!

    Shikhar Dhawan dives to stop a ball from going beyond the inner circle and ends up falling awkwardly on his shoulder. He is now off the field to get the treatment from the physio.
  • 13:51 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    IND vs AUS: Four!

    Steve Smith gets off the mark in style with a boundary down fine leg. Shami bowled a short ball angling in to his body and he made most of the opportunity. 
  • 13:49 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    IND vs AUS: Shami removes Warmer early!

    Mohammed Shami draws an outside edge from David Warner and KL Rahul takes a simple catch behind stumps to give India an early breakthrough. 
  • 13:48 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    Live Score: Mixed over from Bumrah!

    Jasprit Bumrah ends a rather expensive over upfront -- just one run came off the bat. He gifted a five wides to the visitors but came back strongly to finish the over with five consecutive dot balls.
  • 13:44 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Five Wides!

    Jasprit Bumrah is definitely struggling to get his line right. This time he bowls a wayward delivery down leg side which beats both the batsman and the keeper and runs away to the fine leg fence.
  • 13:43 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    IND vs AUS: Back to back wides!

    Jasprit Bumrah starts his second over with back to back wides. He is certainly trying to attack the stumps and ended up bowling back to back wides.
  • 13:41 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    Live Score: Australia 10/0 after two overs!

    Mohammed Shami gives away seven runs in his first over as Australia reach 10/0 at the end of seocnd over.
  • 13:38 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    IND vs AUS: Four!

    Mohammed Shami goes full and straight, slightly on the leg stump line, Aaron Finch drives it towards mid-on, beats the fielder comfortably and collects first boundary of the match. 
  • 13:36 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    Live Score: Three runs from first over!

    Jasprit Bumrah troubles Aaron Finch with his in-swinging deliveries. The last ball produced a single and Australia collect three runs off the first over.
  • 13:32 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    Live Score: Wide! Australia get off the mark.

    Australia get off the mark as Jasprit Bumrah starts his over with a wide delivery down leg side. David Warner tried to flick it but failed to get his bat on it.
  • 13:29 (IST)Jan 19, 2020

    IND vs AUS: Here we go!

    David Warner and Aaron Finch walk out to bat, Jasprit Bumrah to start the proceedings for India. 
    Comments
