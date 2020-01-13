 
India vs Australia 2020

 14 Jan 20 to 19 Jan 20

Australia Will Beat India 2-1 In ODI Series, Predicts Ricky Ponting

Updated: 13 January 2020 11:09 IST
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes Team India will be keen to "redeem themselves" but Aaron Finch's men will be able to beat the hosts.

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith will face-off in the India vs Australia ODI series. © AFP

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes Team India will be keen to "redeem themselves" but Aaron Finch's men will be able to beat the hosts in the three-match ODI series beginning Tuesday at the Wankhede. "Australia will be full of confidence after an excellent World Cup and a great summer of Test cricket but India will be keen to redeem themselves from the last ODI series loss against Australia. Prediction: 2-1 Australia," Ponting said on Twitter during a Q&A session with the fans.

Australia are coming into the series on the back of a commanding performance at home where they whitewashed Pakistan and New Zealand in the Tests.

India, on the other hand, will be eager to take revenge from Australia, who had come from behind and won the five-match ODI series 3-2 last year.

Ponting also exuded confidence on Marnus Labuschagne, who had a great Test summer, and said that the 25-year-old will be able to translate his form into the ODIs against the Men in Blue.

"I think he'll do a great job for Australia in the middle order. He's a very good player of spin, a very good runner between the wickets, gun in the field and can bowl some handy leg spin so the overall package is very appealing."

Labuschagne, who made his debut against Pakistan in 2018, has been in stupendous form in recent times. He rocketed up to third in the ICC Test batting rankings on the back of an Australian record 896 runs across five Test matches at home this summer.

