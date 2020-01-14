Australia hammered India by 10 wickets in the first ODI at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. After a batting collapse for India saw them post 255 all out on the board, Australia's openers hit Indian bowlers around the park to complete their biggest ever win over India in the 50-over format. Australia captain Aaron Finch and David Warner both hit fantastic centuries to put up the highest Australian partnership against India as they chased down the target with 12.2 overs to spare.

Aaron Finch won the toss and put India in to bat. India captain Virat Kohli, in a bid to adjust Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul in the side, moved himself down to No.4 in the batting order.

Australia had the early breakthrough when Rohit Sharma mistimed a shot to David Warner off Mitchell Starc after scoring just 10 runs.

But Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul then frustrated Australia, putting up a 121-run stand.

But the partnership ended when KL Rahul chipped a straightforward catch to Steve Smith at cover off Ashton Agar in the 28th over. He headed to the pavilion just three runs short of a half-century.

Pat Cummins struck in the next over to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan.

Aaron Finch may have been in a spot of bother when Virat Kohli hit Adam Zampa for a six off the first ball of the 32nd over, but any concerns of the Indian skipper playing a game-changing knock disappeared on the very next delivery as the leg-spinner caught him off his own bowling.

Shreyas Iyer fell soon as well before Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja put up some resistance. But that ended when Jadeja was caught behind. Pant was soon to go as well, trying to pull a Pat Cummins short delivery, but only managing to top-edge the ball onto his own helmet before it looped to Ashton Turner at point.

Pant suffered a concussion due to the ball hitting his helmet and was under observation during Australia's inning, with KL Rahul taking up the gloves in his absence.

A late flourish by Kuldeep Yadav helped India go past the 250-mark.

The chase was a comfortable one for Australia. Aaron Finch got off to a flyer, with Warner taking some time to settle in. But soon, the swashbuckling left-hander also got going as they dished out what was only India's fifth ever loss by 10 wickets in ODIs -- and just the second at home.

David Warner hit 128 off 112 deliveries while Aaron Finch scored 110 off 114 balls.

Australia have now won their fourth consecutive ODI against India in India and will be looking to register their second straight series win in the country.