 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Australia 2020

 14 Jan 20 to 19 Jan 20

India vs Australia: Aaron Finch Confident In Australia's Game Plan For ODI Series Against India

Updated: 09 January 2020 11:47 IST

Aaron Finch said that the 3-2 series win in India in 2019 gave the team confidence in their game plan in subcontinent conditions.

India vs Australia: Aaron Finch Confident In Australia
Aaron Finch led Australia to a 3-2 ODI series win in India in 2019. © Twitter

Australia have the goods to give Virat Kohli's men a run for their money, skipper Aaron Finch said Thursday as he departed for their three-match one-day series. The two sides face each other in Mumbai on January 14 before heading to Rajkot and then Bangalore for what will be Australia's first limited-overs games since the World Cup in England last year. Both sides made the semi-finals and Finch believes Australia is well-equipped to deal with India on home soil after upsetting them 3-2 there early last year.

"It just gives us confidence that our game plan in those conditions is good enough," he told cricket.com.au ahead of his departure.

"What can happen when you play in the sub-continent is you start to doubt your game plan because they're so dominant when they get on top.

"India or Pakistan... or Sri Lanka. They can make you start doubting yourself.

"Knowing that our game plan is good enough and knowing that our skills are good enough to beat India in India. That gives us a lot of confidence going there."

Regular coach Justin Langer is giving the tour a miss after an intense summer of Test cricket with the reins handed to his assistant Andrew McDonald.

McDonald has had a rapid rise. He was playing in the Twenty20 Big Bash four years ago before turning to coaching and being appointed Langer's right-hand man in October.

"He's got great credentials and he'll keep growing. He's got a really good opportunity," Langer told reporters this week.

"I said to him: 'we're not reinventing the wheel'. I won't ring him, I'll let him go.

"He said 'I might ring you'. He'll do a really good job."

Australia have radically overhauled their squad for the series with in-form batsman Marnus Labuschagne, fresh from an incredible Test summer against Pakistan and New Zealand, set to make his one-day international debut.

"We know that he's not going to be overawed by the occasion," Finch said of their new star.

Spinner Ashton Agar gets another chance 18 months after his last one-dayer and paceman Josh Hazlewood has been recalled after recovering from injury to once again partner Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

There was no room for high-profile players such as Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Lyon.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India vs Australia 2020 India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Aaron James Finch Aaron Finch Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2020 news, check out the India vs Sri Lanka 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Australia won their last ODI series in India 3-2
  • Finch said that it gave them confidence playing in the subcontinent
  • India and Australia will play the first ODI on January 14 in Mumbai
Related Articles
Watch: When Attempted Ramp-Shot Turned Into An "Extravagant Defensive Shot"
Watch: When Attempted Ramp-Shot Turned Into An "Extravagant Defensive Shot"
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Named In Wisden
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Named In Wisden's T20I Team Of The Decade
Watch: Umpire
Watch: Umpire's Funny Gesture On Rashid Khan's LBW Appeal Leaves Everyone In Splits
Virat Kohli Happy With IPL 2020 RCB Squad, Says Looking Forward To Play "Bold" Cricket
Virat Kohli Happy With IPL 2020 RCB Squad, Says Looking Forward To Play "Bold" Cricket
Australia Players Celebrate Early Christmas, Pat Cummins Becomes Most Expensive Overseas Buy In History
Australia Players Celebrate Early Christmas, Pat Cummins Becomes Most Expensive Overseas Buy In History
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.