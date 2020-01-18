India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Virat Kohli will look to impress one and all when he returns to his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise home ground M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for India's third and final One-day International against Australia on Sunday. The three-match series is currently locked at 1-1 after India outclassed Australia by 36 runs in Rajkot, having suffered a 10-wicket loss in Mumbai. Much like the first two matches, the series decider is expected to be a high-scoring match with both the sides boasting impressive batting line-ups.

When is the India vs Australia 3rd ODI match?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be played on January 19, Sunday.

Where will the India vs Australia 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time does the India vs Australia 3rd ODI match begin?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia 3rd ODI match?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Australia 3rd ODI match?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)