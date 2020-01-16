 
India vs Australia 2020

 14 Jan 20 to 19 Jan 20

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 16 January 2020 15:53 IST

India will look to stay alive in the three-match series when they face Australia in the second ODI in Rajkot on Friday.

India suffered a 10-wicket loss to Australia in the series opener on Tuesday. © AFP

India, after suffering a 10-wicket loss in the series opener, will look to stay alive in the three-match One-day International (ODI) series when they take on Australia in Rajkot on Friday. India captain Virat Kohli, who came in to bat at number four, failed with the willow as India were bowled out for a below-par score of 255. Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch then scored unbeaten centuries to help the visitors go 1-0 up in the series. The trouble for Team India continued as ahead of the second ODI, Rishabh Pant, who was hit on his head in the first ODI, was ruled out due to a concussion injury.

When is the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be played on January 17, Friday.

Where will the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

What time does the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match begin?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Highlights
  • India suffered a 10-wicket loss to Australia in the series opener
  • The second ODI of the three-match series will be played on Friday
  • Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the must-win game for India
