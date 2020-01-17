Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and invited India to bat in the second One-day International (ODI) at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. As expected, Australia decided not to fiddle with their playing XI which thrashed India in the first ODI in Mumbai. "We are going to bowl first. It looks like a beautiful wicket. They controlled their length really well. Same team for us," said Finch after winning the toss. India made two changes in their playing XI -- one each in the batting and bowling department. The first change was a forced one as injured Rishabh Pant was replaced by Manish Pandey while the other change was Shardul Thakur making way for Navdeep Saini. "We would've bowled first as well. But the good thing is that there's not much dew. It looks really nice and hard. If we put enough runs on the board, we have a good chance of defending," said India skipper Virat Kohli. "You will be beaten comprehensively by sides like Australia at the international level. It's about understanding what went wrong. We need to focus on the positives. We are going to be more brave than the last game, that's for sure." Talking about the changes, Kohli said: "One forced change as Rishabh is out with a concussion. KL will don the gloves and Manish comes in for Rishabh. Also, Saini replaces Shardul." (LIVE SCORECARD)