Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and invited India to bat in the second One-day International (ODI) at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. As expected, Australia decided not to fiddle with their playing XI which thrashed India in the first ODI in Mumbai. "We are going to bowl first. It looks like a beautiful wicket. They controlled their length really well. Same team for us," said Finch after winning the toss. India made two changes in their playing XI -- one each in the batting and bowling department. The first change was a forced one as injured Rishabh Pant was replaced by Manish Pandey while the other change was Shardul Thakur making way for Navdeep Saini. "We would've bowled first as well. But the good thing is that there's not much dew. It looks really nice and hard. If we put enough runs on the board, we have a good chance of defending," said India skipper Virat Kohli. "You will be beaten comprehensively by sides like Australia at the international level. It's about understanding what went wrong. We need to focus on the positives. We are going to be more brave than the last game, that's for sure." Talking about the changes, Kohli said: "One forced change as Rishabh is out with a concussion. KL will don the gloves and Manish comes in for Rishabh. Also, Saini replaces Shardul." (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 13:26 (IST)Jan 17, 2020
India vs Australia recent H2H!Except last match, India vs Australia have always been thrilling encounters. Here's how these two teams have fared in last five ODIs.
#INDvAUS ODIs are almost always close encounters.
The first ODI was an exception. Will the second be one too? pic.twitter.com/XCwSA1SUcq
- 13:06 (IST)Jan 17, 2020
Australia Playing XI!As expected, Australia have kept the same playing XI which thrashed India in the last ODI in Mumbai.Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
- 13:05 (IST)Jan 17, 2020
India playing XI!India have made two changes in their side -- one each in the batting and the bowling department. Manish Pandey replaces injured Rishabh Pant while Navdeep Saini comes in place of Shardul Thakur. KL Rahul will keep wickets in Pant's absence.India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
Manish Pandey and Navdeep Saini come in, in place of Pant and Shardul Thakur respectively.
Manish Pandey and Navdeep Saini come in, in place of Pant and Shardul Thakur respectively.
Rishabh Pant is undergoing his rehabilitation protocol at the National Cricket Academy. pic.twitter.com/FaT5yuMLp5
- 13:01 (IST)Jan 17, 2020
Toss Time! Australia opt to bowl!Australia skipper Aaron Finch wins the toss and opts to bowl against India in Rajkot.
Australia wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 2nd ODI against #TeamIndia.
- 12:53 (IST)Jan 17, 2020
India's record in ODIs at this venue!India have played two ODIs at SCA Stadium in Rajkot and are yet to register their first win in the 50-over format at this venue. They suffered close defeats to England and South Africa on last two occasions. The last ODI they played here was way back in 2015. Can Virat Kohli and Co. turn things around?
- 12:48 (IST)Jan 17, 2020
Now-or never for India!In the series opener Australia registered their biggest-ever win over India in ODIs as they thumped the hosts by 10 wickets in Mumbai. From batting to bowling, nothing went India's way as after getting bowled out for below-par 255 runs even the bowler failed to dismiss even a single Aussie batsman.
- 12:42 (IST)Jan 17, 2020
Just IN! KS Bharat named back-up wicket-keeper for 2nd ODI!KS Bharat has been named as the back-up wicket-keeper for the 2nd ODI, the national selectors announced on Friday. Rishabh Pant was hit on the helmet while batting during the first ODI and didn't take field afterwards. The decision was made as Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan both are part of the India A side which is currently touring New Zealand.
UPDATE - K S Bharat named back-up wicket-keeper for 2nd ODI.
Full details here - https://t.co/c9Pk84rkbM #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ulOi6aKnRg
- 12:36 (IST)Jan 17, 2020
ICC U-19 World Cup gets underway!The ICC Under-19 World Cup begins today in South Africa. Hosts South Africa will take on Afghanistan in the tournament opener, while the defending champions India will begin their title defence against Sri Lanka on December 19. Read the preview here.
The #U19CWC opening ceremony is in full swing
Which player are you most looking forward to seeing in action today?#SAvAFG pic.twitter.com/wYyORyfoBu
- 12:22 (IST)Jan 17, 2020
MS Dhoni dropped from BCCI's annual contract list!Other than on-field action, the biggest news off the field perhaps was the exclusion of veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni from BCCI's centrally contracted players' list. Dhoni who was placed in Group A till last year couldn't get into any of the four groups released by the BCCI. Click here to learn more about the story.
- 12:17 (IST)Jan 17, 2020
Must-Win Game For India!India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss in the first ODI and find themselves in a do-or-die situation if they want to keep the three-match series alive. The Indian players gave their all in the nets on the match's eve.
Going BANG at the nets ahead of the 2nd ODI in Rajkot #TeamIndia #INDvAUS