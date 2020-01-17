 
India vs Australia 2020

 14 Jan 20 to 19 Jan 20

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma Give India A Solid Start vs Australia

Updated:17 January 2020 14:03 IST
Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma got India off to a good start in the second ODI.

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma started positively for India. © AFP

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and invited India to bat in the second One-day International (ODI) at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. As expected, Australia decided not to fiddle with their playing XI which thrashed India in the first ODI in Mumbai. "We are going to bowl first. It looks like a beautiful wicket. They controlled their length really well. Same team for us," said Finch after winning the toss. India made two changes in their playing XI -- one each in the batting and bowling department. The first change was a forced one as injured Rishabh Pant was replaced by Manish Pandey while the other change was Shardul Thakur making way for Navdeep Saini. "We would've bowled first as well. But the good thing is that there's not much dew. It looks really nice and hard. If we put enough runs on the board, we have a good chance of defending," said India skipper Virat Kohli. "You will be beaten comprehensively by sides like Australia at the international level. It's about understanding what went wrong. We need to focus on the positives. We are going to be more brave than the last game, that's for sure." Talking about the changes, Kohli said: "One forced change as Rishabh is out with a concussion. KL will don the gloves and Manish comes in for Rishabh. Also, Saini replaces Shardul." (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India vs Australia 2nd ODI, straight from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

  • 14:03 (IST)Jan 17, 2020

    Four!

    Rohit Sharma ends Kane Richardspn's first over with a boundary towards backward square leg. The ball was pitched on the leg stump and all Rohit had to do was beat the short fine-leg fielder and he did that expertly making good use of his wrists.
  • 14:00 (IST)Jan 17, 2020

    First bowling change!

    Aaron Finch, in search of a wicket, makes first change in the bowling attack, with Kane Richardson replacing Pat Cummins.
  • 13:59 (IST)Jan 17, 2020

    Dropped at point! Rohit gets life!

    Rohit Sharma plays the ball in the air away from his body and Steve Smith stationed at point managed only his fingertips despite a full-length dive. 
  • 13:56 (IST)Jan 17, 2020

    Cover drive... four runs!

    Mitchell Starc bowls a length ball on the off stump and Rohit Sharma leans in to the drive and plays it through covers for an exquisite boundary. The timing on that shot was just immaculate.
  • 13:54 (IST)Jan 17, 2020

    Overthrow...two runs

    Shikahr Dhawan taps the ball towards mid-on and steals a quick single. Kane Richardson, after collecting the ball, fires in a direct hit which ricocheted off the stumps, gifting India an extra run. 
  • 13:48 (IST)Jan 17, 2020

    Four!

    Shikhar Dhawan uses Mitchell Starc's express pace and flicks it off his pads for a cracking boundary towards fine-leg.
  • 13:47 (IST)Jan 17, 2020

    Brilliant stop!

    Mitchell Starc drops short and wide and Shikhar Dhawan cuts it behind point but Pat Cummins does well near the rope and saves two runs for his side.
  • 13:44 (IST)Jan 17, 2020

    Four!

    Rohit Sharma gets off the mark in style with a boundary. Pat Cummins erred in his line and Rohit flicked it off his pads towards square leg boundary to open his account.
  • 13:41 (IST)Jan 17, 2020

    Four!

    Pat Cummins offers Shikhar Dhawan width outside off stump which allows him to drive it through extracover for a glorious boundary. 
  • 13:39 (IST)Jan 17, 2020

    Five runs off 2nd over!

    Shikhar Dhawan takes a single on the last ball of the second over to retain the strike. 
  • 13:37 (IST)Jan 17, 2020

    Four!

    Mitchell Starc starts his spell with an overpitch delivery and Shikhar Dhawan drives it straight down the ground, past the bowler, and collects the first boundary of the match.
  • 13:35 (IST)Jan 17, 2020

    Cummins starts with a maiden over!

    Pat Cummins varied his line and lengths throughout the over and Rohit Sharma decided to avoid taking unnecessary risks and played each delivery on its merit. Cummins provides Australia with a brilliant start as he begins with a maiden over.
  • 13:32 (IST)Jan 17, 2020

    Cautious start!

    Pat Cummins starts his spell with two full balls, Rohit Sharma defends both of them with the full face of the bat.
  • 13:30 (IST)Jan 17, 2020

    Here we go!

    Players from both the teams are out in the middle. Shikhar Dhawan to open the batting for India with Rohit Sharma. Pat Cummins to start the proceedings for Australia.
  • 13:26 (IST)Jan 17, 2020

    India vs Australia recent H2H!

    Except last match, India vs Australia have always been thrilling encounters. Here's how these two teams have fared in last five ODIs. 
  • 13:06 (IST)Jan 17, 2020

    Australia Playing XI!

    As expected, Australia have kept the same playing XI which thrashed India in the last ODI  in Mumbai. 
    Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
  • 13:05 (IST)Jan 17, 2020

    India playing XI!

    India have made two changes in their side -- one each in the batting and the bowling department. Manish Pandey replaces injured Rishabh Pant while Navdeep Saini comes in place of Shardul Thakur. KL Rahul will keep wickets in Pant's absence.
    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
  • 13:01 (IST)Jan 17, 2020

    Toss Time! Australia opt to bowl!

    Australia skipper Aaron Finch wins the toss and opts to bowl against India in Rajkot. 
  • 12:53 (IST)Jan 17, 2020

    India's record in ODIs at this venue!

    India have played two ODIs at SCA Stadium in Rajkot and are yet to register their first win in the 50-over format at this venue. They suffered close defeats to England and South Africa on last two occasions. The last ODI they played here was way back in 2015. Can Virat Kohli and Co. turn things around?
  • 12:48 (IST)Jan 17, 2020

    Now-or never for India!

    In the series opener Australia registered their biggest-ever win over India in ODIs as they thumped the hosts by 10 wickets in Mumbai. From batting to bowling, nothing went India's way as after getting bowled out for below-par 255 runs even the bowler failed to dismiss even a single Aussie batsman. 
  • 12:42 (IST)Jan 17, 2020

    Just IN! KS Bharat named back-up wicket-keeper for 2nd ODI!

    KS Bharat has been named as the back-up wicket-keeper for the 2nd ODI, the national selectors announced on Friday. Rishabh Pant was hit on the helmet while batting during the first ODI and didn't take field afterwards. The decision was made as Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan both are part of the India A side which is currently touring New Zealand.
  • 12:36 (IST)Jan 17, 2020

    ICC U-19 World Cup gets underway!

    The ICC Under-19 World Cup begins today in South Africa. Hosts South Africa will take on Afghanistan in the tournament opener, while the defending champions India will begin their title defence against Sri Lanka on December 19. Read the preview here.

  • 12:22 (IST)Jan 17, 2020

    MS Dhoni dropped from BCCI's annual contract list!

    Other than on-field action, the biggest news off the field perhaps was the exclusion of veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni from BCCI's centrally contracted players' list. Dhoni who was placed in Group A till last year couldn't get into any of the four groups released by the BCCI. Click here to learn more about the story.
  • 12:17 (IST)Jan 17, 2020

    Must-Win Game For India!

    India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss in the first ODI and find themselves in a do-or-die situation if they want to keep the three-match series alive. The Indian players gave their all in the nets on the match's eve. 
  • 12:13 (IST)Jan 17, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the second ODI between India and Australia from Rajkot. 
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Aaron James Finch Aaron Finch Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot India vs Australia 2020 Cricket India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 India India 120
    2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
    3 South Africa South Africa 102
    4 England England 102
    5 Australia Australia 102
    Last updated on: 08 January 2020

