Steve Smith and David Warner will be duly tested against a formidable Indian bowling line-up in the One-day International (ODI) series opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. While Steve Smith is set to bat at No.3, it will interesting to see what Marnus Labuschagne has to offer in the ODI format, after early success in the Tests. For India, it will be a difficult choice between KL Rahul's consistency and Shikhar Dhawan's experience when they take on a full-strength Australia in the first match of the three-match series.

When is the India vs Australia 1st ODI match?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be played on January 14, Tuesday.

Where will the India vs Australia 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time does the India vs Australia 1st ODI match begin?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia 1st ODI match?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st ODI match?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)