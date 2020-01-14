India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score: Australia Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against India In Mumbai
Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus 1st ODI: Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against India in Mumbai.
Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl in the first ODI against India at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. India included Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the playing XI while kept leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and fast bowler Navdeep Saini on the bench. Australia, on the other hand, handed their in-from batsman Marnus Labuschagne a chance to make his ODI debut. Steve Smith and David Warner will be duly tested against a formidable Indian bowling line-up in Mumbai. While Steve Smith is set to bat at No.3, it will interesting to see what Marnus Labuschagne has to offer in the ODI format, after early success in the Tests. At a time when bilateral ODI series are fast losing relevance, the three-match rubber between two top teams could give a fresh lease of life to the format. The high-voltage rivalries that fans enjoy will be back as Rohit Sharma's elegance will be pitted against enforcer David Warner while the Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith duel will resume in earnest. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score Updates Between India vs Australia 1st ODI, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
- 13:10 (IST)Jan 14, 2020
India Playing XI!India have included all three openers Dhawan, Rohit and Rahul in the playing XI. Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal are missing from the playing XI.Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah
A look at the Playing XI for #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/4bGByoNymu— BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2020
- 13:02 (IST)Jan 14, 2020
Toss Time! Australia opt to bowl!Australia skipper Aaron Finch wins the toss and invited India to bat in the first ODI in Mumbai.
Australia wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 1st ODI against #TeamIndia at the Wankhede.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/4vhE55kafX— BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2020
- 12:47 (IST)Jan 14, 2020
Kohli at pre-match conference!Virat Kohli and Co. toiled hard in the nets on the match's eve and are all geared up for the challenge. However, the last time they played Australia at home they ended up losing both ODI as well as T20I series. They would look to turn that around and take their revenge. Click here to read what Kohli said before the match.
#TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli hit some boundaries off Bumrah's bowling in the nets today.— BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2020
Hear what the Skipper has to say about the same pic.twitter.com/g81FTR5jRT
- 12:42 (IST)Jan 14, 2020
Marnus Labuschagne set to make his ODI debut!Australia's Marnus Labuschagne was handed the ODI cap just moments ago and he is all set to make in his debut. He has been in prolific form ever since coming on on as a concussion substitute to replace Steve Smith during last year's Ashes and has risen third in Test rankings. The visitors would hope that he carries on producing the same sort of performances in this series.
JUST IN: Marnus Labuschagne to make his ODI debut today against India. He becomes Australian ODI player No.229.#INDvAUS— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 14, 2020
- 12:38 (IST)Jan 14, 2020
The venue is ready and so are the fans!Wankhede Stadium is among the top two pitches in the world where the Indian skipper Virat Kohli loves to bat on. The venue is ready for an exciting encounter between two of the best teams in the world.
Good Morning Wankhede #INDVAUS pic.twitter.com/Wt8Lm6VZ0I— BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2020