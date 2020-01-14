Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl in the first ODI against India at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. India included Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the playing XI while kept leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and fast bowler Navdeep Saini on the bench. Australia, on the other hand, handed their in-from batsman Marnus Labuschagne a chance to make his ODI debut. Steve Smith and David Warner will be duly tested against a formidable Indian bowling line-up in Mumbai. While Steve Smith is set to bat at No.3, it will interesting to see what Marnus Labuschagne has to offer in the ODI format, after early success in the Tests. At a time when bilateral ODI series are fast losing relevance, the three-match rubber between two top teams could give a fresh lease of life to the format. The high-voltage rivalries that fans enjoy will be back as Rohit Sharma's elegance will be pitted against enforcer David Warner while the Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith duel will resume in earnest. (LIVE SCORECARD)