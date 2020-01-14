 
India vs Australia 2020

 14 Jan 20 to 19 Jan 20

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score: Australia Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against India In Mumbai

Updated:14 January 2020 13:35 IST
Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus 1st ODI: Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against India in Mumbai.

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl. © BCCI.TV

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl in the first ODI against India at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. India included Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the playing XI while kept leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and fast bowler Navdeep Saini on the bench. Australia, on the other hand, handed their in-from batsman Marnus Labuschagne a chance to make his ODI debut. Steve Smith and David Warner will be duly tested against a formidable Indian bowling line-up in Mumbai. While Steve Smith is set to bat at No.3, it will interesting to see what Marnus Labuschagne has to offer in the ODI format, after early success in the Tests. At a time when bilateral ODI series are fast losing relevance, the three-match rubber between two top teams could give a fresh lease of life to the format. The high-voltage rivalries that fans enjoy will be back as Rohit Sharma's elegance will be pitted against enforcer David Warner while the Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith duel will resume in earnest. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India vs Australia 1st ODI, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

  • 13:35 (IST)Jan 14, 2020

    Four!

    Mitchell Starc bowls another full delivery and Rohit Sharma once again drives it elegantly off the front foot through covers for second boundary of the over.
  • 13:34 (IST)Jan 14, 2020

    Missed run out chance!

    Miscommunication between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan almost costed India the wicket.
  • 13:32 (IST)Jan 14, 2020

    Four!

    Mitchell Starc bowl a full delivery outside off and Rohit Sharma leans forward and drives it neatly through covers to get off the mark with a terrific boundary. 
  • 13:31 (IST)Jan 14, 2020

    Players are out in the middle!

    Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are out in the middle to kick-start the Indian innings. Mitchell Starc to start the proceedings for Australia.
  • 13:28 (IST)Jan 14, 2020

    National anthem time!

    The players are out for their national anthems. Australian national anthem is followed by India's 'Jana Gana Mana'.
  • 13:10 (IST)Jan 14, 2020

    India Playing XI!

    India have included all three openers Dhawan, Rohit and Rahul in the playing XI. Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal are missing from the playing XI.
    Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah
  • 13:08 (IST)Jan 14, 2020

    Australia Playing XI!

    Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
  • 13:02 (IST)Jan 14, 2020

    Toss Time! Australia opt to bowl!

    Australia skipper Aaron Finch wins the toss and invited India to bat in the first ODI in Mumbai. 
  • 12:47 (IST)Jan 14, 2020

    Kohli at pre-match conference!

    Virat Kohli and Co. toiled hard in the nets on the match's eve and are all geared up for the challenge. However, the last time they played Australia at home they ended up losing both ODI as well as T20I series. They would look to turn that around and take their revenge. Click here to read what Kohli said before the match. 
  • 12:42 (IST)Jan 14, 2020

    Marnus Labuschagne set to make his ODI debut!

    Australia's Marnus Labuschagne was handed the ODI cap just moments ago and he is all set to make in his debut. He has been in prolific form ever since coming on on as a concussion substitute to replace Steve Smith during last year's Ashes and has risen third in Test rankings. The visitors would hope that he carries on producing the same sort of performances in this series.
  • 12:38 (IST)Jan 14, 2020

    The venue is ready and so are the fans!

    Wankhede Stadium is among the top two pitches in the world where the Indian skipper Virat Kohli loves to bat on. The venue is ready for an exciting encounter between two of the best teams in the world.
  • 12:30 (IST)Jan 14, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live match updates of the first ODI between India and Australia frm Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
