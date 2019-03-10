 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs Australia, 2018/19

Virat Kohli Vows To Come Up With More Intensity In Series Decider Against Australia

Updated: 10 March 2019 23:02 IST

The series decider will be played at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi, on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli Vows To Come Up With More Intensity In Series Decider Against Australia
Virat Kohli lost his wicket for seven runs in Mohali. © AFP

Virat Kohli didn't hesitate to accept the defeat to Australia in Mohali as an "eye-opener" for Team India ahead of a crucial event like ICC World Cup 2019, starting on May 30 in the UK. Following an impressive century by Peter Handscomb and Usman Khawaja's 91, Ashton Turner smashed a gritty knock of 84 runs (not out) as Australia pulled off a record chase to win the fourth One-day International against India on Sunday. Having chased a huge target of 359 with 13 balls to spare, Australia levelled the five-match ODI series 2-2 with a four-wicket victory at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium. 

The series decider will be played at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi, on Wednesday.

Following the loss in Mohali, India captain Virat Kohli vowed to bring more "intensity and passion" in the series deciding fifth ODI at his home ground.

"It's going to be cracker of a game (in Delhi), we've had two eye-openers in two games. We can't take anything for granted. We have to work hard and we got to come up with more intensity and passion in the next game to try and win the series," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

After opting to bat, India rode on Shikhar Dhawan's career-best knock of 143 to post a mammoth 358 for nine in their allotted 50 overs.

However, the bowlers failed to defend the huge total and Australia chased down the target with the help of noteworthy knocks by Handscomb, Khawaja and Turner.

"The wicket remained good throughout the game, we have been on the wrong side of the dew twice in two games. It was very difficult to bowl in the end, guys tried their best but Ashton (Turner) played one hell of a knock, Handscomb and Khawaja played well too but Ashton's innings was the game-changer," Kohli said, in praise of Australia's run-scoring trio.

Calling some missed chances of stumping by young wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant "crucial", Kohli said: "We were sloppy in the field and should've grabbed our chances. But the DRS call was a bit of surprise for all of us and it's becoming a more of a talking point every game."

"It's just not consistent at all, that was a game-changing moment. The opportunities slipped away and so did the game," the Indian skipper added.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team India vs Australia, 2018/19 Cricket India vs Australia, 4th ODI Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Australia pulled off a four-wicket victory against India in Mohali
  • With this, Australia levelled the five-match ODI series 2-2
  • The series decider will be played at Delhi on Wednesday
Related Articles
Watch: Virat Kohli
Watch: Virat Kohli's Reaction To Jasprit Bumrah's First Six For India Is Pure Gold
India vs Australia 4th ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Australia 4th ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Virat Kohli Better Than Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara? Ex-England Captain Makes Big Statement
Virat Kohli Better Than Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara? Ex-England Captain Makes Big Statement
Virat Kohli Hints At Changes For India
Virat Kohli Hints At Changes For India's Final Two ODIs Before World Cup
3rd ODI: Virat Kohli
3rd ODI: Virat Kohli's Century In Vain As Australia Beat India By 32 Runs
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.