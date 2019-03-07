 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs Australia, 2018/19

Virat Kohli Thanks MS Dhoni For "Perfect Team Evening"

Updated: 07 March 2019 16:57 IST

India will be taking on Australia in the 3rd ODI of the series at MS Dhoni's hometown, Ranchi.

Virat Kohli Thanks MS Dhoni For "Perfect Team Evening"
MS Dhoni hosted Team India for dinner at his swanky farmhouse in Ranchi. © Twitter

Virat Kohli was left amazed after MS Dhoni drove members of Team India from the airport in his SUV and then hosted them for dinner at his swanky farmhouse in his hometown Ranchi, where India square off against Australia in the third One-day International (ODI) of the five-match series on Friday. India captain Virat Kohli thanked host MS Dhoni, who handed over the reins of the team to the Delhi batsman in 2014 after he retired from the Test cricket. On Thursday, Kohli shared a selfie from "perfect team evening", posing with host Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant.

"Great night with the boys at mahi bhai's place last night. Good food, fun chats all around and great energy. Perfect team evening," Kohli said on Twitter.

Yuzvendra Chahal also thanked the veteran wicket-keeper and his wife Sakshi Dhoni, saying: "Thank you for last night @msdhoni bhai and @SaakshiSRawat bhabhi."

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant had a complaint for Sakshi, as he jokingly said: "Bhabhiji ruining our fitness levels. Super fun evening with fam-jam! Thank you @msdhoni and @SaakshiSRawat for hosting us #goodtimes"

Dhoni's home ground JSCA International Stadium Complex will host the third match of the five-match ODI series. India lead the series 2-0 as they won consecutive matches in Hyderabad and Nagpur.

Kohli and his team will look to seal the ODI series in Ranchi with two matches to spare as this is India's last 50-over assignment before the ICC World Cup 2019, starting on May 30 in the UK.

For 37-year-old Dhoni, the Ranchi ODI will be crucial as he eyes an incredible feat that has been achieved by only five Indian batsmen so far.

Dhoni is only 33 runs short of reaching 17,000 runs in international cricket and to join the elite list of India batsmen - Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Rahul Dravid (24,208), Virat Kohli (19,453), Sourav Ganguly (18,575) and Virender Sehwag (17,253).

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Cricket India vs Australia, 3rd ODI India vs Australia, 2018/19
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dhoni drove members of Team India from the airport in his SUV
  • India will square off against Australia in the third ODI in Ranchi
  • Kohli shared a selfie from the "perfect team evening"
Related Articles
India vs Australia 3rd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Australia 3rd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Australia, 3rd ODI Preview: India Eye Series Win In MS Dhoni
India vs Australia, 3rd ODI Preview: India Eye Series Win In MS Dhoni's Hometown Ranchi 
MS Dhoni Turns Driver And Host For Team India In Hometown Ranchi
MS Dhoni Turns Driver And Host For Team India In Hometown Ranchi
MS Dhoni Inches Closer To Major Landmark In International Cricket
MS Dhoni Inches Closer To Major Landmark In International Cricket
IPL 2019 Anthem: MS Dhoni Outsmarts, Virat Kohli Dares Youngsters - Watch
IPL 2019 Anthem: MS Dhoni Outsmarts, Virat Kohli Dares Youngsters - Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.