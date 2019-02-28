 
India vs Australia, 2018/19

"Pretty Short Series To Summarise Performances": Virat Kohli After India's Defeat To Australia In T20Is

Updated: 28 February 2019 00:06 IST

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India lost the second T20I by seven wickets and the two-match series 2-0 to Australia.

"Pretty Short Series To Summarise Performances": Virat Kohli After India
Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten knock of 72 runs for India. © AFP

Virat Kohli smashed an impressive knock of 72 runs (not out) but failed to lead India to a series-saving victory in the second T20 International in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Australia rode on a noteworthy century by Glenn Maxwell to register a seven-wicket win and sweep the two-match series 2-0, their maiden series triumph in the shortest format in India. Following the loss, India captain Virat Kohli called it a "pretty short series to summarise the performances", adding that his bowlers struggled because of dew at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"Australia outplayed us in all departments and deserved to win. 190 is a good total on most grounds but if there is so much dew as there was tonight and when you have an innings like what Glenn Maxwell played, nothing much you can do," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Maxwell, who scored a match-winning half-century in Australia's three-wicket win in the series-opener, continued to delight with the willow on the Indian soil.

Scoring 113 not out off 55 balls, Maxwell dominated the Indian bowlers and struck as many as nine sixes to reach the triple figure for the third time in the shortest format. 

Maxwell took the game away from India, who had posted a strong total of 190 for four after being asked to bat.

"Every team is looking to take each game like that but it's also important to win matches. We would have liked to get across the line in at least this game but I can't be too hard on the bowlers due to the amount of dew," the Indian skipper said.

"We wanted to give everyone some game time, we've seen how they react under pressure, there is a series coming up and we'll try more things. It's upto them to deliver the goods," he added.

Kohli, who scored 38-ball 72 and shared a century-stand with MS Dhoni, said he enjoyed himself at the Chinnaswamy wicket.

"The good thing was that the Bangalore wicket was back to normal and you could trust the lengths. I enjoyed myself but it didn't really matter as we lost the game," Kohli concluded.

