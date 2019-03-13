Virat Kohli lifted his home ground Delhi crowd off their feet after pulling off two sharp catches during the series-decider against Australia at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Wednesday. Kohli first took a good catch at extra-cover off Bhuvneshwar Kumar to dismiss Usman Khawaja after a century. He later took Glenn Maxwell's catch off Ravindra Jadeja in a similar fashion and topped it with a pumped up celebration. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not take much time to compile a video of both the catches as they posted it on Twitter, with a caption which said, "Live Wire @imVkohli lights up the field".

"The Indian captain was right on the money taking two back to back catches. Both right into his safe hands," the BCCI added.

Watch Virat Kohli's catches followed by his pumped out celebration here:

Live Wire @imVkohli lights up the field



The Indian captain was right on the money taking two back to back catches. Both right into his safe hands.



https://t.co/Cv6n9ZweW7 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/AUqHXsIfEt — BCCI (@BCCI) March 13, 2019

The 31-year-old has scored two centuries in the ongoing series, with the highest score of 123 runs.

Kohli had however lost the toss as Australia captain Aaron Finch opted to bat in Delhi ODI. Opener Usman Khawaja struck his second century of the series to lead Australia to 272-9. The in-form Khawaja made 100 off 106 deliveries as Australia put up a competitive total.

Australia were cruising at 175-1 when Indian bowlers struck back. Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed three wickets while fellow paceman

Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja took two each.

The ODI series, which is India's final assignment before World Cup 2019 is currently tied at 2-2.