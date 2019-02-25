Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Ignore Rohit Sharma During 1st T20I Against Australia - Watch

Virat Kohli heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah for producing a breath-taking spell of death bowling during India's three-wicket loss in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) against Australia in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Bumrah got Peter Handscomb caught behind for 13 and then bowled Nathan Coulter-Nile off the final ball of the 19th over to keep the game in balance before Umesh Yadav conceded 14 runs in the final over. "Bumrah can do wonders with the ball when it is reversing and did exceptionally well to get us in the game," Virat Kohli said after the game. As India came agonisingly close to winning the series opener, a video surfaced on social media where Kohli can be seen advising Bumrah while vice-captain Rohit Sharma watches on as a mere spectator.

Many fans on Twitter believe that Kohli and Bumrah might have ignored Rohit as no one even tried to get his inputs during the match that went down to the wire.

Watch the video here and decide for yourself.

Here are some reactions on the video footage.

Why is this viral ? What disrespect is there ! Captain want to set the field and bumrah followed captain direction. RS being silent never mean kohli & bumrah disrespecting him ???? , place Ichudey pedda respect flat pitch hero ki https://t.co/KFEdXavOFt — Coiner ! (@Prabhas_Fan_Evr) February 25, 2019

The disrespect is real ????????????????????????????????????



Then Ashwin, Now Bumrah ???? pic.twitter.com/19ZwXSCoLJ — jyo.?? (@ViratsWifey) February 24, 2019

Rohit suggested Bumrah to bowl a slower ball to Shaun marsh in Aussie test series.Obviously its difficult to expect logic from insecure kohli fans . Guess every rcb bowler should disrespect their captain to bowl well by your logic ???? https://t.co/lQZ6pfx77W — Varun :) (@varun477) February 24, 2019

Rohit discussed with bumrah even before Kohli's arrival... He was just standing there.. Nothing to do with.. He did tat.. Mentalans kohlian's ???? https://t.co/DoHZ7OQff8 — MONSTER ???? (@ImMahi45) February 24, 2019

Earlier, Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl.

KL Rahul hit 50 off 36 balls and gave India a brisk start but the hosts lost momentum after losing three quick wickets.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni remained unbeaten on 29 as India posted a below-par 126/7 in 20 overs.

Glenn Maxwell hit a crucial half-century before Pat Cummins hit a four and took two runs to complete a nervous 127-run chase as Australia took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The second and final T20I will be played in Bengaluru on Wednesday.