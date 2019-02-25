 
India vs Australia, 2018/19

Virat Kohli Asks Vizag Crowd To Stay Quiet During Two-Minute Silence

Updated: 25 February 2019 10:50 IST

The Indian cricket team took to the field wearing black armbands.

Virat Kohli had to ask the crowd to remain silent. © Screengrab: @bcci

Virat Kohli had to ask the fans at Visakhapatnam to stay quiet during the two-minute silence that was observed to honour the soldiers who died in Pulawama terror attack ahead of the first Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and Australia on Sunday. After the national anthems of both countries were played, a period of silence was observed by the players to pay respect to the 40 CRPF officials who died on February 14. However, many sections of the crowd could be heard chanting loudly during that time, prompting Kohli to ask the crowd to remain silent.

The Indian cricket team also took to the field wearing black armbands.

Twitter expressed anger at the behaviour of the crowd in Visakhapatnam. Here are some reactions.

Virat Kohli, on Saturday, said that he and his team will completely stand by whatever decision the government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) take in regards to playing Pakistan in the World Cup 2019 in England. 

Speculation is rife that India might refuse to take part in the World Cup game between India and Pakistan, scheduled to be played on June 16 in Manchester. However, there has been no official announcement from any of the boards. 

"Our sincere condolences to the families of CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in #PulwamaAttack. We stand by what the nation wants to do and what the BCCI decides to do," Kohli said at the press conference ahead of the first T20I against Australia.

There has been a growing demand that India boycott their clash against Pakistan during the World Cup, which starts on May 30 in England and Wales, as a mark of protest against the Pulwama terror attack in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and was claimed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket India vs Australia, 2018/19 India vs Australia, 1st T20I
