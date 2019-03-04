Sanjay Manjrekar Roasted By Fans For His Comments On ODI Format

Sanjay Manjrekar has time and again found himself being disagreed to on social media. Some comments and opinions have not gone too well with fans on Twitter and his latest tweet was no different. The former India batsman took to Twitter after India's win over Australia in the first One-day International (ODI) of the five-match series in Hyderabad and spoke about the 50-over format being 10 overs too long. Manjrekar's post was soon flooded with disgruntled fans who trolled the former India cricketer for his statement.