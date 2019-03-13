Rohit Sharma equalled former India skipper Sourav Ganguly's record to become the third fastest to reach 8,000 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The India opener achieved the feat in 200 innings courtesy, a cautious knock even though the key wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli fell on the other end during the Delhi ODI against Australia. Only couple of cricketers have achieved the feat faster than Rohit Sharma -- Virat Kohi (175 innings) and former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers (182).

Rohit, who held his ground in a stiff chase of 273 runs against Australia, also notched up his 41st ODI half-century in the match. The 31-year-old has also scored 22 centuries in his run up to 8,000 ODI runs at an average of 47.64.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also took note of Rohit Sharma's record and applauded their deputy captain by saying, "Congratulations @ImRo45 on completing 8000 runs in ODI cricket".

Opener Usman Khawaja struck his second century of the series to lead Australia to 272-9 in the winner-takes-all fifth one-day international against India on Wednesday.

The in-form Khawaja made 100 off 106 deliveries as Australia put up a competitive total after electing to bat at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Australia were cruising at 175-1 when Indian bowlers struck back. Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed three wickets while fellow paceman Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja took two each.

The ODI series, which is India's final assignment before World Cup 2019 is currently tied at 2-2.