MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Plan Special 'Cap' Tribute For Armed Forces

If Cricket Australia has the 'Pink Test' and Cricket South Africa has the 'Pink ODI', the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will from Friday's Ranchi ODI have one game every calendar year when the Indian cricket team will wear 'camouflage caps' as they look to pay tribute to the armed forces. The move has been mooted by none other than MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli , Team India's former and current captains, respectively. While the process starts in the third game of the ongoing series between India and Australia in Ranchi, it will now be a norm every season during one game on Indian soil.

Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI official said that Dhoni's love for the armed forces is well documented. The Indian Territorial Army had conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Dhoni on November 1, 2011, months after the country lifted its second World Cup under his leadership.

"It's fitting that the start of this annual event is being done at the home town of Lt. Col. Dhoni because it is not a superficial event but a sincere one. I for one will not be surprised if Dhoni ends up doing active service after he hangs his boots.

"To me, today's symbolic act depicting solidarity with the forces is more powerful than the one involving monetary donation by the BCCI," the official said.

Elaborating on the whole idea, the official said: "The idea is to pay tribute to the armed forces and their families. To encourage countrymen to donate to the National Defence Fund for taking care of the education of the dependents of the martyrs.

"Dhoni will be presenting these caps to his team-mates and former India players in the support staff soon after the warm ups. These caps will also be given to former India players who are part of the commentary team."