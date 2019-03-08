 
India vs Australia, 2018/19

Watch: MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan And Others Face-Off In Sixes Challenge Ahead Of 3rd ODI

Updated: 08 March 2019 10:21 IST

MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja and a few others were involved in a six-hitting challenge during a nets session ahead of the 3rd ODI.

MS Dhoni took on some of his teammates in a sixes challenge during a training session. © BCCI/Twitter

MS Dhoni's hometown Ranchi will be hosting the third One-day International (ODI) of the ongoing five-match series between India vs Australia on Friday. The former captain has grabbed the headlines after Team India arrived in Ranchi, hosting the members of Indian team for dinner at his farmhouse in Jharkhand's capital city. However, Dhoni and others were seen sweating out ahead of the all-important match where the hosts will be looking to seal the series. In a video posted by BCCI's official Twitter handle, Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja and a few others were involved in a six-hitting challenge during a nets session.

Though, the results of the fun event were not put out, the Indian team seemed to be having a lot of fun with Yuzvendra Chahal also having a go.

On Wednesday, Dhoni received a hero's welcome at the airport in Ranchi.

Dhoni was even seen taking over the driver duties for his teammates as they arrived. In a video posted on Instagram, Dhoni was captured getting ready to drive some of his teammates in one of his many cars as soon as they stepped out of the airport.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

India are currently leading the five-match ODI series 2-0 after hard-fought wins in Hyderabad and Nagpur. 

In Ranchi, India will be confident of taking an unbeatable 3-0 lead and get the series sewn up before the final two games.

The two victories - by six wickets and eight runs - weren't exactly convincing but pulling off close matches under pressure will certainly add to team's confidence ahead of the World Cup 2019 in England and Wales, starting May 30.

India's bowling has been flawless as Australia failed to reach 250 in both games but as far as batting is concerned, the hosts need to fix the chinks in their armour.

Other than Kohli, who scored his 40th ODI hundred, no other batsman has been impressive.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team MS Dhoni Shikhar Dhawan Ravindra Jadeja India vs Australia, 2018/19 India vs Australia, 3rd ODI Cricket
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni takes part in sixes challenge against his teammates
  • The likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Ravindra Jadeja were also part of it
  • India face Australia in the third ODI in Ranchi on Friday
