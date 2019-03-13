Live Score, IND vs AUS 5th ODI Updates: Aaron Finch Wins Toss, Opts To Bat Against India

With the series level at 2-2, the team management on Tuesday asked the ground staff at the Kotla to keep a track of the dew factor that might impact the last ODI. Speaking to IANS, a senior Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) official confirmed the development when the team management comprising batting coach Sanjay Bangar, bowling coach Bharat Arun and manager Sunil Subhramaniam visited Kotla on the eve of the final ODI. "The team management has spoken to the ground staff and after taking a look at the wicket and enquiring on the conditions, the support staff asked them to keep a close watch on how much dew falls tonight as that will work as a case study for the game tomorrow. They want a report on the same tomorrow morning and will decide on the next course of action keeping the factor in mind," he said. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IND vs AUS, 5th ODI Live Score
-
-
- Refresh
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Aaron Finch
No run.
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Aaron Finch
Length again and this one is angled into the batter. Finch looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Aaron Finch
Angles it into the off pole, Finch goes back and keeps it out.
1
Jasprit Bumrah to Usman Khawaja
Outside off, this one stays low. Khawaja slashes but it goes off the bottom part down towards third man for a run.
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Usman Khawaja
Length ball again and on off, Khawaja strokes it on the up to mid off.
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Usman Khawaja
Waits for the ball to come to him and then just guides it to point.
1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Usman Khawaja
Shorter in length this time, Khawaja pulls it away for a single and keeps the strike.
0
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Usman Khawaja
Follows the boundary with a gentle push to the fielder at mid off.
4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Usman Khawaja
FOUR! That's effortless from Khawaja. Kumar overpitches on this occasion. Usman is in great form and drives it straight as an arrow through mid off for a boundary.
0
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Usman Khawaja
Almost a disaster. Good length ball on off, Khawaja nudges it to mid on and initially looks for a single. Finch is not sure but initially goes through with it. Khawaja then sees the ball has gone quickly to the fielder. So he decides against the run.