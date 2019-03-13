Live Score, IND vs AUS 5th ODI Updates: Aaron Finch Wins Toss, Opts To Bat Against India

With the series level at 2-2, the team management on Tuesday asked the ground staff at the Kotla to keep a track of the dew factor that might impact the last ODI. Speaking to IANS, a senior Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) official confirmed the development when the team management comprising batting coach Sanjay Bangar, bowling coach Bharat Arun and manager Sunil Subhramaniam visited Kotla on the eve of the final ODI. "The team management has spoken to the ground staff and after taking a look at the wicket and enquiring on the conditions, the support staff asked them to keep a close watch on how much dew falls tonight as that will work as a case study for the game tomorrow. They want a report on the same tomorrow morning and will decide on the next course of action keeping the factor in mind," he said. (LIVE SCORECARD)