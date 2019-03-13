 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs Australia, 2018/19

Live Score, IND vs AUS 5th ODI Updates: Aaron Finch Wins Toss, Opts To Bat Against India

Updated: 13 March 2019 13:12 IST

Live Cricket Score: Ind vs Aus 5th ODI: The five-match ODI series is levelled 2-2.

Live Score, IND vs AUS 5th ODI Updates: Aaron Finch Wins Toss, Opts To Bat Against India
India won the first two ODIs before Australia bounced back. © AFP

With the series level at 2-2, the team management on Tuesday asked the ground staff at the Kotla to keep a track of the dew factor that might impact the last ODI. Speaking to IANS, a senior Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) official confirmed the development when the team management comprising batting coach Sanjay Bangar, bowling coach Bharat Arun and manager Sunil Subhramaniam visited Kotla on the eve of the final ODI. "The team management has spoken to the ground staff and after taking a look at the wicket and enquiring on the conditions, the support staff asked them to keep a close watch on how much dew falls tonight as that will work as a case study for the game tomorrow. They want a report on the same tomorrow morning and will decide on the next course of action keeping the factor in mind," he said. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IND vs AUS, 5th ODI Live Score

  • Last 10 updates
  • 1st Innings
  • Refresh
8.6
0

Jasprit Bumrah to Aaron Finch

No run.

8.5
0

Jasprit Bumrah to Aaron Finch

Length again and this one is angled into the batter. Finch looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.

8.4
0

Jasprit Bumrah to Aaron Finch

Angles it into the off pole, Finch goes back and keeps it out.

8.3
1

Jasprit Bumrah to Usman Khawaja

Outside off, this one stays low. Khawaja slashes but it goes off the bottom part down towards third man for a run.

8.2
0

Jasprit Bumrah to Usman Khawaja

Length ball again and on off, Khawaja strokes it on the up to mid off.

8.1
0

Jasprit Bumrah to Usman Khawaja

Waits for the ball to come to him and then just guides it to point.

7.6
1

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Usman Khawaja

Shorter in length this time, Khawaja pulls it away for a single and keeps the strike.

7.5
0

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Usman Khawaja

Follows the boundary with a gentle push to the fielder at mid off.

7.4
4

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Usman Khawaja

FOUR! That's effortless from Khawaja. Kumar overpitches on this occasion. Usman is in great form and drives it straight as an arrow through mid off for a boundary.

7.3
0

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Usman Khawaja

Almost a disaster. Good length ball on off, Khawaja nudges it to mid on and initially looks for a single. Finch is not sure but initially goes through with it. Khawaja then sees the ball has gone quickly to the fielder. So he decides against the run.

load more
Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Ashton Turner Aaron Finch Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi Cricket India vs Australia, 5th ODI India vs Australia, 2018/19 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
India vs Australia 5th ODI Live Cricket Score: Australia Openers Off To A Bright Start In Delhi
India vs Australia 5th ODI Live Cricket Score: Australia Openers Off To A Bright Start In Delhi
5th ODI: Eye On World Cup 2019 XI As India, Australia Clash In Series Decider
5th ODI: Eye On World Cup 2019 XI As India, Australia Clash In Series Decider
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.