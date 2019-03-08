 
India vs Australia, 2018/19

Live Score, IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Updates: India Eye Unbeatable 3-0 Series Lead

Updated: 08 March 2019 12:44 IST

Live Cricket Score: Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI, India are leading 2-0 in the five-match ODI series.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score, India won the Nagpur ODI by 8 runs. © AFP

A dominant Team India will be aiming for an unassailable 3-0 lead when they take on Australia in the third One-day International (ODI) of the five-match series in MS Dhoni's hometown Ranchi on Friday. A series win will be a perfect parting gift for Ranchi's favourite son MS Dhoni, who in all likelihood will be seen wearing the India Blues for the last time at his home ground. With this emotional side story in the backdrop, Virat Kohli's Team India are facing some issues regarding their top-order batting. Opener Shikhar Dhawan's poor run of form, in particular, has affected India's starts of late. To put things in perspective, Dhawan has scored only two half-centuries in the last 15 ODIs. However, the hosts are unlikely to experiment with the winning combination at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium. KL Rahul, who has found his form, may have to wait till India clinch the series, but the team management could well try him out at number three. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI Live Score

  • Last 10 updates
  • 1st Innings
  • Refresh
3.5
0

Jasprit Bumrah to Usman Khawaja

No run.

3.4
0

Jasprit Bumrah to Usman Khawaja

Back of a length on off, Khawaja works it around the corner for no runs.

3.3
4

Jasprit Bumrah to Usman Khawaja

FOUR! Once you beat the infield, you need not run here. Slightly short and Khawaja picks the length early. He pulls it through square leg and the ball races to the fence.

3.2
0

Jasprit Bumrah to Usman Khawaja

Crisply drive but straight to the man at covers. Looks a good pitch this till now, no swing on offer and it seems to be coming onto the bat nicely.

3.1
0

Jasprit Bumrah to Usman Khawaja

Back of a length angling away from the batter. Khawaja defends it off the back foot.

2.6
0

Mohammed Shami to Aaron Finch

Length delivery on off to end the over. Aaron blocks it to see off the over. Excellent over from Shami, just one run off it.

2.5
0

Mohammed Shami to Aaron Finch

On the pads, Finch tucks it to the fielder at mid-wicket.

2.4
0

Mohammed Shami to Aaron Finch

Length ball on middle and leg, Finch defends it to the fielder at mid on.

2.3
0

Mohammed Shami to Aaron Finch

Good length delivery on off, Aaron taps it back to the bowler.

2.2
0

Mohammed Shami to Aaron Finch

Excellent delivery! Inswinging delivery pitching on off, Finch looks to play it across the line but misses and gets hit on the pads. Shami goes up in appeal but the umpire turns it down. Looked close but no review left for the Indians.

Comments
