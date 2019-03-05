Live Score, IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Updates: Australia Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs India

The Indian top order will look to get runs while the World Cup hopefuls will strive to seal a berth, when India take on Australia in the second ODI, here on Tuesday. The Virat Kohli-led side beat Australia by six wickets in the series opener on Saturday. It was a welcome win for India after losing the T20 series 0-2. The bowling unit did well to restrict the Aussies to a modest score and what would be pleasing for the team management is that when pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had an off day, Mohammed Shami stepped in to produce a fine show. India looked to be making heavy weather of an easy chase when their top order was removed early, but Kedar Jadhav underlined his value in the team with a street-smart 81 in the company of veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni who held fort with an unbeaten 59. (LIVE SCORECARD)