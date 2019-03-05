Live Score, IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Updates: Australia Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs India

The Indian top order will look to get runs while the World Cup hopefuls will strive to seal a berth, when India take on Australia in the second ODI, here on Tuesday. The Virat Kohli-led side beat Australia by six wickets in the series opener on Saturday. It was a welcome win for India after losing the T20 series 0-2. The bowling unit did well to restrict the Aussies to a modest score and what would be pleasing for the team management is that when pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had an off day, Mohammed Shami stepped in to produce a fine show. India looked to be making heavy weather of an easy chase when their top order was removed early, but Kedar Jadhav underlined his value in the team with a street-smart 81 in the company of veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni who held fort with an unbeaten 59. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says they wanted to bat first. Mentions it looks dry and there is not going to be a lot of dew in the second innings. Reckons the pitch seems like it would just get worse. He expects the wicket to be low and slow and they will have to adapt to it quickly. Ends by saying their middle order came to the fore which is a very good thing.
Australian skipper, Aaron Finch, says they are going to bowl first. He expects it to spin early on and become easy to bat when the lights come on. Mentions they did not have a good game in the last one but still managed to get close. A better effort with the ball and the bat here might just see them end on the right side. Informs that Lyon and Marsh comes in place of Turner and Behrendorff.
TOSS - Up goes the coin and it once again lands in the favor of Australia. They will bowl first this time.
PITCH REPORT - Murali Karthik and Sunil Gavaskar are doing the pitch report. The former asks the latter what he reckons about the pitch. Sunil Gavaskar says it is a pitch made for the spinners. Mentions there are quite a lot of cracks on it and the team batting second will have a harder time as the pitch will probably get more difficult. Informs the boundaries here are long and batters are not going to have a good time. Reckons the captain winning the toss should probably bat first.
Hello and welcome to the second ODI between India and Australia. Change in format bought change in fortunes for the hosts. They are 1-0 up in the series and will look to make it two-in-two and make it difficult for the visitors to come back in the series. Australia, meanwhile will look to find their T20I form and get back into the series. A very exciting cricketing clash awaits us. Stay tuned for further updates...