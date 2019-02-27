India fought valiantly after a lacklustre performance with the bat in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) of the two-match series but it was not enough as Umesh Yadav failed to defend 14 runs in the final over to hand Australia an unbeatable 1-0 series lead. India skipper Virat Kohli will be hoping for an immediate reaction from his team, especially the batsmen when the two teams clash in the second and final T20I at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. While the focus will still be on giving the fringe players a chance to prove themselves ahead of the all-important World Cup 2019 but India will surely go all out in a bid to avoid a series loss at home to Australia. Following the defeat in Visakhapatnam, India captain Virat Kohli had spoken about giving "game time" to KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant looking ahead to the World Cup 2019 in England and Wales. While Rahul hit a fine half-century in the first T20I, Pant was involved in a mix-up and was run-out for 3. Barring three players (Rahul, Kohli and MS Dhoni), no other Indian batsman could even reach double figures as the hosts were restricted to 126 for seven. (LIVE SCORECARD)