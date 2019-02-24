The Indian cricket team has been in the news for off-field reasons but will have to return its focus to on-field matters with visiting Australia lying in wait to avenge their defeat at home. In the backdrop of a growing clamour to boycott Pakistan at the World Cup 2019 in England, India will clash against Australia in the first of the two Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) at Visakhapatnam on Sunday. India had registered historic ODI and Test series wins in Australia, drawing the T20I series 1-1, and will look to continue that dominance in home conditions. India boast of a brilliant record in T20Is at home against Australia. Team India have faced Australia five times at home, winning on four occassions and losing one match with one encounter (in Hyderabad on 13 October 2017) being abandoned without a ball being bowled. The seven-match tour comprising two T20Is and five ODIs will be India's last international assignment before the ICC World Cup 2019, which starts on May 30 in England and Wales. India won a historic Test and ODI series Down Under last month and Virat Kohli - back after a break to lead the side - and coach Ravi Shastri will be hoping for a repeat performance. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

The likes of Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Vijay Shankar are aiming to make the final cut to the World Cup and the T20I series will go a long way in boosting their confidence. With Hardik Pandya out injured, it will be a great opportunity for Shankar to strengthen his case while Pant will also look to make the most of the chances he gets. For Dinesh Karthik, who was dropped from the ODI squad to play Australia, the two T20Is will be his last chance on the international stage to make a statement before the World Cup. Coming to India's bowling department, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is back after a break. Bumrah is two shy of his personal tally of 50 wickets in T20I cricket, an achievement only in possession of Ravichandran Ashwin. All eyes will be on rookie leg-break bowler Mayank Markande who could make his debut in international cricket.