Jasprit Bumrah Displays Fierce Art Of Death Bowling In 2nd ODI Against Australia - Watch

Jasprit Bumrah, India's death-over specialist, was once again at his imperious best as he claimed two wickets in 10 overs while conceding just 29 runs in the second One-day International against Australia in Nagpur on Tuesday. Although Virat Kohli and Vijay Shankar hogged all the limelight as India won by eight runs, it was Jasprit Bumrah who laid the foundation for the hosts to go 2-0 up in the five-match series. Bumrah removed Nathan Coulter-Nile and Pat Cummins to leave the Australian tail exposed. The double-strike by Bumrah turned the game around for the Indians who ensured there was no let-up in the pressure on the visitors.

Eventually, India pulled off an eight-run victory in a low-scoring thriller after all-rounder Vijay Shankar picked two wickets in the final over.

The Australians needed 11 runs from the last over with two wickets in hand but Shankar, playing only his sixth ODI, kept his nerves to pick a wicket off his first and third balls.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who struck 116 in India's modest total of 250, asked Shankar to bowl the final over ahead of the regular Kedar Jadhav, and he was rewarded amply for his move.

Australia were bowled out for 242 off 49.3 overs with Marcus Stoinis top-scoring with 52.

India, who registered their 500th win in one-day internationals, now lead the five-match series 2-0.

Now, India will shift their focus to the third ODI, which is scheduled to be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

