Virender Sehwag's TV advertisement for the upcoming limited-overs series between India and Australia did not gone down well with Matthew Hayden . On Monday, the former Australia opener took to Twitter to respond to the television commercial where Virender Sehwag can be seen playing a babysitter. "#BeWarned Never take Aussie's for a joke Viru Boy @virendersehwag @StarSportsIndia Just remember who's baby sitting the #WorldCup trophy," Hayden had tweeted. Now, Hayden has gone a step further by appearing in the follow-up ad where he can be seen sending out a warning to Sehwag. "I do not want to say 'I told you so' but guess what, I TOLD YOU SO, @virendersehwag! The Aussies are up for the #babysitting challenge from Feb 24 on Star Sports. #INDvAUS," Hayden posted with the latest video.

I do not want to say 'I told you so' but guess what, I TOLD YOU SO, @virendersehwag!



The Aussies are up for the #babysitting challenge from Feb 24 on Star Sports. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/46knNAenlB — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) February 16, 2019

The former India opener featured in a promotional video for Australia's upcoming limited-overs tour of India, starting February 24.

The television commercial refers to the on-field banter between Rishabh Pant and Tim Paine during the five-match Test series where the Australian Test captain asked the wicketkeeper batsman to babysit his kids.

As far as the series is concerned, the touring Australian side will face the hosts in two Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and five One-day Internationals (ODIs).

The T20Is begin on 24th February in Visakhapatnam before moving to Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium for the second and final game of the series.

The five-match ODI series begins on 2nd March in Hyderabad with the following games to be played in Nagpur, Ranchi, Mohali and Delhi.

Australia, who will face India without Steve Smith and David Warner, were dealt a massive blow as left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc was also ruled out of the upcoming series in India with an injury.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli returns to lead India after having been rested for two ODIs and the T20I series in New Zealand.