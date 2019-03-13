Australia, who have never before won an ODI series after trailing 0-2, will be looking to script an unlikely victory against hosts India when the two teams lock horns in the series decider at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi on Wednesday. Despite the high stakes, both teams are likely to continue playing around with the team combinations for the fifth ODI, with the onus being on finalising the playing XIs they will field in the 2019 World Cup, which will be played in England and Wales from May onwards. MS Dhoni, whose absence from the team was sorely felt in the 4th ODI, will sit out the Delhi ODI as well. Rishabh Pant, whose errors behind the stumps have been in the spotlight in the ongoing inquest into the Mohali defeat, is expected to be given another try.

Pant sat out the first three matches of the series, coming in for Dhoni in Mohali, suggesting that the Indian think tank currently thinks that there is not a place in the team for him to be played as a specialist batsman. His quickfire 36 runs was the biggest contribution from the Indian middle-order in the 4th ODI, but all eyes will be on his glovework in Delhi. Except Ambati Rayudu, most of India's batsmen have managed to get some runs under their belts through the course of the series. It will be interesting to see if Rayudu, who has failed to cross 30 in his last six innings, is given another chance in the decider. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between Ind vs Aus 5th ODI, straight from Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

14:05 IST: Eight overs have been bowled. Australia are 46/0.

14:03 IST: FOUR! Khawaja drives the ball straight down the ground.

13:59 IST: Run out appeal! Virat Kohli hits the stumps. Replay shows Khawaja easily making it to the crease. Easy decision for the third umpire. It's NOT OUT.

13:57 IST: Change in bowling as Jasprit Bumrah has been introduced into the attack in the seventh over.

13:56 IST: Australia are 38/0 after six overs.

13:55 IST: FOUR! Finch punches the ball towards deep extra cover to hit the second boundary of the over.

13:54 IST: FOUR! Finch drives the ball towards deep cover.

13:50 IST: Close save! Play and a miss as Finch almost nicked the ball to the wicket-keeper.

13:47 IST: Nine runs were scored from Shami's over. Australia are 28/0 after four overs.

13:45 IST: FOUR! Khawaja hits the ball towards long on. This was his fifth boundary.

13:44 IST: FOUR! Khawaja drives it elegantly towards deep mid-wicket.

13:43 IST: After three overs, Australia are 19/0.

13:41 IST: FOUR! Khawaja hits the ball towards the backward square leg region.

13:40 IST: Bhuvneshwar appeals for LBW. The umpire isn't interested.

13:38 IST: FOUR! Finch drives the widish ball towards deep.

13:35 IST: FOUR! Khawaja drives the ball towards deep extra cover.

13:34 IST: Mohammed Shami will bowl the second over. Finch to face his first ball.

13:33 IST: Australia are 4/0 after the first over.

13:31 IST: FOUR! First runs for Australia as Khawaja hits the first boundary towards deep square leg.

13:30 IST: Match begins! Khawaja takes strike against Bhuvneshwar.

13:28 IST: Players from both the sides have taken the field. Australia captain Aaron Finch and in-form Usman Khawaja will open. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will bowl the first over.

13:22 IST: India have won six ODI series in a row at home since losing 2-3 against South Africa in 2015.

13:06 IST: Australia also have made two changes. Marcus Stoinis replaces Shaun Marsh while Nathan Lyon comes in for Jason Behrendorff. Here is Australia's playing XI.

13:03 IST: India have made two changes. Yuzvendra Chahal is replaced by Ravindra Jadeja. While KL Rahul makes way for Mohammed Shami. Here is India's playing XI.

13:00 IST: Toss! Aaron Finch wins the toss. Australia opt to bat.

12:50 IST: India and Australia have played four ODIs against each other at the Feroz Shah Kotla with India winning three times and Australia once.

12:40 IST: Australia made a remarkable comeback in the five-match ODI series after going down 0-2.

12:35 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the fifth and final ODI between India and Australia that is to be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi.

KL Rahul, who has also been showing indifferent form of late, managed to win some trust with his fluent 26-ball knock in the Mohali ODI, and can be expected to play on Wednesday. Also in focus will be Virat Kohli, whose captaincy in the 4th ODI has been widely criticised. In fact, he failed to make a mark with the bat in the match as well, having dropped himself down the order to accommodate Rahul at No 3. For Australia, there is a sudden problem of plenty, considering BBL prodigy Ashton Turner's heroics in Mohali, Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb striking form, and with the World Cup in perspective -- the impending return of Steve Smith and David Warner. Having lost the first two ODIs, they have now scored two consecutive victories against the hosts - chasing down a stiff target of 359 on Sunday. Pat Cummins' five-wicket haul in Mohali will also give the visitors some confidence.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant (wk).

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.