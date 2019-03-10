India will aim to bounce back and seal the One-Day International (ODI) series when they host Australia in the fourth match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The hosts' two-match winning run was brought to a halt by Australia in Ranchi, as the visitors scored 313 runs and later bundled India to trail 1-2 and keep the five-match ODI series alive. However, all eyes will be on young Rishabh Pant, who will strive to seal a slot in the 2019 World Cup squad even as India fret about their top-order woes ahead of the Mohali clash. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

Live Score Updates Between Ind vs Aus 4th ODI, straight from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

13:32 IST: Boundary! Shikhar Dhawan clips it away to pick up four runs from the delivery drifting on to the pads from Pat Cummins.

13:31 IST: Off the mark! Rohit Sharma drives it towards mid-on but well stopped by Jhye Richardson. India and Rohit Sharma get off the mark with a single.

13:28 IST: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have walked out in the centre to get the innings underway for India. Rohit Sharma takes guard in front of the stumps, Pat Cummins to begin the proceedings for Australia.

13:03 IST: Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa

Two changes for the visitors: Ashton Turner comes in for Marcus Stoinis while Jason Behrendorff replaces Nathan Lyon.

13:02 IST: India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Four changes for the hosts: Rishabh is in for MS Dhoni. KL Rahul is back in place of Ambati Rayudu. Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes Mohammed Shami's place and Yuzvendra Chahal replaces Ravindra Jadeja.

13:00 IST: India skipper Virat Kohli win the toss, elects to bat.

12:52 IST: Pitch report in brief as discussed by Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Kartik: Not much help for the spinners, can expect 600 runs being scored. Team winning the toss should opt to bowl.

12:50 IST: Toss in 10! Looks like Australia's one of the final pep-talks before we get underway. 268 is the average first innings score in Mohali. We can expect a high-scoring match.

12:40 IST: Australia had an intense final training session. Can they keep the series alive with their never-say-die spirit or succumb under India's pressure?

12:35 IST: 25 minutes away from the toss! India lead the five-match series 2-1. Rishabh Pant and Bhuvneshwar Kumar likely to be included in India's playing XI. It will be there chance to shine ahead of the World Cup 2019 and help India seal the series.

12:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the fourth One-Day International (ODI) between India and Australia.

Providing opportunities to all World Cup 2019 hopefuls would be on skipper Virat Kohli's mind and the team management is expected to ring in a few changes in the playing XI in the remaining two matches of the series.

MS Dhoni seems to have played his last international game in Ranchi and now Pant gets a chance to book his boarding pass for the England-bound flight.

In earlier ODIs, Pant had played purely as a batsman but with Dhoni being rested, Pant will get a chance to don the gloves.

The Indian playing XI will also have Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Sunday as he replaces Mohammed Shami, who was hit on the leg in his follow through during the third match.