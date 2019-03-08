The Indian cricket team will be hoping to come out on top in the third One-day International (ODI) of the five-match series against Ausrtralia. A win in MS Dhoni's hometown in Ranchi on Friday will help the hosts seal the series by taking an unbeatable 3-0 lead. A series victory will be the perfect parting gift for Ranchi's favourite son MS Dhoni, who in all likelihood will be seen wearing the India Blues for the last time at his home ground. With this emotional side story in the backdrop, Virat Kohli's Team India are facing some issues regarding their top-order batting. Opener Shikhar Dhawan's poor run of form, in particular, has affected India's starts of late. To put things in perspective, Dhawan has scored only two half-centuries in the last 15 ODIs. However, the hosts are unlikely to experiment with the winning combination at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

Live Score Updates Between Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI, straight from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

13:44 IST: FOUR! Khawaja pulls Bumrah towards square leg. He hits his second boundary.

13:43 IST: Just one run came from the third over. Australia are 15/0.

13:37 IST: Bumrah appeals for LBW. The umpire isn't interested. Virat Kohli after referring to Dhoni has taken the review. Replay shows the ball was 'missing' the stumps. India lose their review.

13:36 IST: FOUR! This time Finch drives through backward point to get the second boundary of the over.

13:35 IST: FOUR! Finch drives Bumrah towards deep extra cover.

13:34 IST: Jasprit Bumrah will bowl the second over.

13:33 IST: End of the first over. Australia are 6/0.

13:31 IST: WIDE! Shami bowls one outside off stumps.

13:30 IST: FOUR! Khawaja brings up Australia's first boundary in the very first over. He just guides the ball towards square leg.

13:27 IST: The Indian team led by Virat Kohli have taken the field. Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja will open the batting for Australia. Mohammed Shami will bowl the first over.

13:15 IST: MS Dhoni presented the camouflage cap to India captain Virat Kohli ahead of the match.

13:08 IST: Australia have made one change. Jhye Richardson replaces Nathan Coulter-Nile. Here is Australia's playing XI.

3rd ODI. Australia XI: A Finch, U Khawaja, S Marsh, P Handscomb, G Maxwell, M Stoinis, A Carey, P Cummins, J Richardson, N Lyon, A Zampa https://t.co/DQCJoMdrym #IndvAus — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2019

13:05 IST: India are playing the same team. Here is India's playing XI.

3rd ODI. India XI: R Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli, A Rayudu, V Shankar, K Jadhav, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, K Yadav, M Shami, J Bumrah https://t.co/DQCJoMdrym #IndvAus — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2019

13:03 IST: Toss! Virat Kohli wins the toss. India opt to bowl.

12:57 IST: We are minutes away from the toss. But before that we would like to inform you that the Indian team will be wearing 'camouflage caps' today as tribute to the armed forces.

#TeamIndia will be sporting camouflage caps today as mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces



And to encourage countrymen to donate to the National Defence Fund for taking care of the education of the dependents of the martyrs #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/fvFxHG20vi — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2019

12:55 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the third ODI between India and Australia.

India's bowling has been flawless as Australia failed to reach 250 in both games but as far as batting is concerned, the hosts need to fix the chinks in their armour.

Other than Kohli, who scored his 40th ODI hundred, no other batsman has been impressive.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma, the second most consistent player in this line-up, looked good in the first game before he got out.

Kedar Jadhav and Dhoni shepherded India in the first match and didn't trouble the scorers in the next.

