India vs Australia 3rd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

A dominant Team India will be aiming for an unassailable 3-0 lead when they take on Australia in the third One-day International (ODI) of the five-match series in MS Dhoni's hometown Ranchi on Friday. A series win will be a perfect parting gift for Ranchi's favourite son MS Dhoni , who in all likelihood will be seen wearing the India Blues for the last time at his home ground. With this emotional side story in the backdrop, Virat Kohli 's Team India are facing some issues regarding their top-order batting. Opener Shikhar Dhawan's poor run of form, in particular, has affected India's starts of late. To put things in perspective, Dhawan has scored only two half-centuries in the last 15 ODIs. However, the hosts are unlikely to experiment with the winning combination at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium. KL Rahul , who has found his form, may have to wait till India clinch the series, but the team management could well try him out at number three. The two victories - by six wickets and eight runs - weren't exactly convincing but pulling off close matches under pressure will certainly add to team's confidence ahead of the World Cup in England and Wales, starting May 30.

When is the India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be played on March 8, 2019.

Where will the India vs Australia 3rd ODI be played?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

What time does the India vs Australia 3rd ODI begin?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.



(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)