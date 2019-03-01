 
India vs Australia, 2018/19

India vs Australia 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 01 March 2019 15:07 IST

India are moving into the World Cup mode and even a 0-2 loss in the just-concluded T20 series won't see any shift in plans.

The five-match ODI series will be India's last 50-over assignment before the World Cup. © Twitter

The Indian cricket team will continue its experiments to figure out the final pieces of a jigsaw puzzle called the 'World Cup squad' when a five-match ODI series against Australia starts at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Saturday. The team is slowly moving into the World Cup mode and even a 0-2 loss in the just-concluded T20 series won't see any shift in plans as far as skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are concerned. "Every team will look to fine-tune whatever they need to before the World Cup, and we'll keep doing that in the ODI series too, but we still want to win every match we play," skipper Kohli said after the Bengaluru T20 loss headlining his intention. There will be at least four players for whom the series will be like a 'pre test', a good score ensuring that they get 'admit cards' for the board exams. The four players in question are KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar and Siddarth Kaul, who are fighting for two available slots in that UK bound 15-member squad. One man who will be keenly tracking the developments from the sidelines will be Dinesh Karthik, who still, many believe, has an outside chance of making it to the team.

When is the India vs Australia 1st ODI?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI will be played on March 2, 2019.

Where will the India vs Australia 1st ODI be played?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time does the India vs Australia 1st ODI begin?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia 1st ODI?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st ODI?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st ODI will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Highlights
  • The first ODI between India and Australia will be played on Saturday
  • India will continue their experiments to figure out perfect combination
  • Rahul, Pant, Shankar and Kaul are fighting for World Cup squad
