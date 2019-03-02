India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: Australia Lose Aaron Finch Early, Jasprit Bumrah Strikes

Following a 0-2 series loss in T20 Internationals against Australia, India will look to put their best foot forward and fine-tune their game in their final One-day International assignment before the ICC World Cup 2019, starting on May 30 in the UK. The first ODI of the five-match series between India and Australia will be played in Hyderabad on Saturday. The challenge against Australia, who recently swept the two-match T20I series, will help India figure out a balance for the World Cup squad.

"Every team will look to fine-tune whatever they need to before the World Cup, and we'll keep doing that in the ODI series too, but we still want to win every match we play," skipper Virat Kohli said after the Bengaluru T20I loss, headlining his intention. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live score updates of India vs Australia 1st ODI, straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

13:36 IST: WICKET! Bumrah strikes. Finch edges it behind as Dhoni takes an easy catch. Australia lose their captain in the second over. They are 0-1 in 1.3 overs.

13:35 IST: Jasprit Bumrah will bowl the second over.

13:31 IST: Shami bowls a maiden over. Australia are 0-0 after the first over.

13:30 IST: Match to begin. Mohammed Shami will open the bowling for India. Usman Khawaja and Aaron Finch will open the batting for Australia.

13:25 IST: Players from both the teams have lined up for the national anthems of their respective countries.

13:15 IST: India's ODI specialists Ambati Rayudu and all-rounder Kedar Jadhav are back in the side. Ravindra Jadeja also makes a comeback in the ODI side. All-rounder Vijay Shankar for his decent performances in New Zealand gets another chance.

13:10 IST: Australia captain Aaron Finch is playing in his 100th ODI today.

13:07 IST: Here is India's playing XI.

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Vijay Shankar, Ravi Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Japsrit Bumrah #INDvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 2, 2019

13:05 IST: Here is Australia's playing XI for the first ODI.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa #INDvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 2, 2019

13:00 IST: TOSS! Australia win toss, opt to bat against India.

Australia win the toss and elect to bat first in the 1st ODI#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ckaIX91MAO — BCCI (@BCCI) March 2, 2019

12:50 IST: Australia have defeated India both the times they played in Hyderabad. In 2007, they beat India by 47 runs, and in 2009 they narrowly won by three runs.

12:47 IST: In India, Australia have won in 26 ODIs whereas India have won 25 ODIs.

12:45 IST: India and Australia have played each other 125 times in ODIs. Australia have won in 74 ODIs while India have won 41 times. 10 matches have produced no result.

12:44 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first of the five-match ODI series between India and Australia in Hyderabad.

There will be at least four players for whom the series will be like a pre-test. KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar and Siddarth Kaul are fighting for two available slots in that UK bound 15-member squad. One man who will be keenly tracking the developments from the sidelines will be Dinesh Karthik, who still, many believe, has an outside chance of making it to the team.

However, for the quartet of Rahul, Pant, Shankar and Kaul, the coming five matches will be an acid test as and when they are inducted into the playing XI.

Rahul should be in a good head space after scores of 50 and 47 in the two T20 Internationals and is expected to get a few more chances at the top of the order.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), D'Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon