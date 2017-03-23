When And Where To Watch India Vs Australia 4th Test Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India vs Australia: The 4th and final Test will be played at Dharmasala, starting March 25.

India vs Australia: The 4th and final Test will be played at Dharmasala, starting March 25. © BCCI

The four-Test series, poised perfectly at 1-1, resumes in Dharamsala on Saturday. After the first Test finished in three days and the second within four days, the third Test in Bengaluru went the distance with Australia battling it out on the final day to salvage a draw. Cheteshwar Pujara once again showed why he is regarded as one of top batsmen in the longest format of the game by scoring a marathon double hundred. Wriddhiman Saha too impressed with a fine century while Ravindra Jadeja starred with both the bat and ball. Virat Kohli has failed to come to the party so far in the series and would be raring to get back to his best when it matters most for India.

When will the India vs Australia 4th Test be played?

The 4th Test between India and Australia will be played from March 25, 2017.

Where will the India vs Australia 4th Test be played?

The India vs Australia 3rd Test will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharmasala.

How do I watch the India vs Australia 4th Test match live?

The 4th Test match will be broadcast live on Start Sports 1 and Star Sports 3. Fans wanting to catch the match in High Definition can tune into Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Australia 4th Test start?

The live broadcast of the 4th Test match will start at 09:30 AM.

Where can you follow the India vs Australia 4th Test match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Teams:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Abhinav Mukund, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav.

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Steve O'Keefe, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Jackson Bird, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Marcus Stoinis.