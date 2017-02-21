When And Where To Watch India vs Australia 1st Test Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India vs Australia: The first Test between the two teams will be played in Pune, starting Thursday.

Having extended their unbeaten run in Test matches to 19 and their unbeaten streak at home to 20 Tests with the 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test match in Hyderabad, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will look to extend their prolific run of form in the longest form of the sport when they take on Australia in a four-match Test series, starting from the opening match in Pune from February 23 to 27. Having won their last six Test series, the hosts will be eager to extend their run with victory against the Australians.

When will the India vs Australia 1st Test be played?

The 1st Test between India and Australia will be played from February 23, 2017.

Where will the India vs Australia 1st Test be played?

The India vs Australia 1st Test will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

How do I watch the India vs Australia 1st Test match live?

The 1st Test match will be broadcast live on Start Sports 1 and Star Sports 3. Fans wanting to catch the match in High Definition can tune into Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Australia 1st Test start?

The live broadcast of the 1st Test match will start at 09:20 AM.

Where can you follow the India vs Australia 1st Test match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Teams:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Abhinav Mukund, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Steve O'Keefe, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Jackson Bird, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc.