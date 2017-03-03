 
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

Watch What Happened When David Warner Went For A Walk With Daughter Ivy In Bengaluru

Updated: 03 March 2017 22:52 IST

Australian opener David Warner stepped out of his hotel to take a walk with his daughter Ivy and wife Candice in Bengaluru but was soon mobbed by his fans who wanted pictures with the batting star.

David Warner was mobbed by fans when he decided to take a walk with his daughter in Bengaluru. © Candice Warner/Twitter

David Warner seems to have forgotten about the extent of cricket craziness in India, but surely he and his daughter Ivy will not forget it anymore any time soon. The left-hand opener, who is in the country with the Australian team to play a four-Test series, decided to take a walk with his daughter and wife Candice in Bengaluru, but was soon recognised by passers-by who wanted to capture the moment on their phones. While Warner was busy with the fans, his daughter didn't seem too thrilled with the turn of events.

As Warner stood for the selfies with his eager fans, Ivy was left to wander a little. She looked at her father who was being mobbed, walked towards her mother who was shooting a video and then took out a tic tac from her mouth and tossed it away.

Ivy seems to have inherited a bit of her father's fiery nature and she let it be known that she was not happy about people eating into their father-daughter time.

Warner too soon reacted to his wife's post.

Meanwhile, focus for both Australia and India will shift to more pressing matters as the two teams lock horns in the second Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, starting on Wednesday.

Australia lead the four-Test series 1-0 after their stunning 333-run win over Indian in the first Test in Pune.

Topics : India Australia David Andrew Warner Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Warner went for a walk in Bengaluru with his daughter and wife
  • Warner was mobbed by fans in Bengaluru
  • India face Australia in the second Test in Bengaluru
India vs Australia: Matthew Renshaw's Performance Caught Indians By Surprise, Feels Warner
India vs Australia: Harbhajan Singh, Who Predicted Series Whitewash, Trolled by David Warner
India vs Australia, Face-Off: Umesh Yadav vs David Warner
