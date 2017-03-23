 
Virat Kohli Skips Batting At Nets Under Injury Shadow

Updated: 23 March 2017 18:32 IST

The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will take on Australia in the fourth and final Test at Dharamsala from Saturday.

Virat Kohli skipped batting at the nets at Dharamsala © BCCI

India captain Virat Kohli skipped batting at the nets at Dharamsala on Thursday, ahead of the crucial 4th and final Test match against Australia, scheduled to begin on Saturday. Kohli had injured his right shoulder while fielding in the 3rd Test in Ranchi and did not take the field until he came out to bat for the hosts in the Jharkhand capital. It was also learnt that pacer Mohammed Shami will not be picked for the match as he is still being monitored by physio Patrick Farhart.

While there were speculations that he would be forced to take a break, Kohli defied odds as he came out to bat even though he didn't score too many runs in the 3rd Test.

Kohli was present at the ground with his teammates on Thursday and took part in the customary warm-up with a bandaged right shoulder.

He did some under-arm throwing during fielding practice, possibly not to exert too much pressure on his hurt shoulder.

With India having another practice session slated for Friday, Kohli is expected to bat at the nets. Known for his guts, the India skipper will not even in his dreams want to miss a match, which is set to have a lasting imprint on the series.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Shami doesn't have a chance to be picked for the game.

"Shami was with the team in Ranchi also as Farhart is monitoring his progress. He was not named in the squad of 15 for the final Test. Sending him to play Vijay Hazare final was a part of that extensive rehabilitation plan," PTI quoted an official as saying.

(With inputs from PTI)

