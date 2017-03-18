 
Virat Kohli Shrugs Off Injury Fears, Bats At No.4

Updated: 18 March 2017 14:06 IST

Virat Kohli allayed all doubts of whether he would play against Australia in the third Test after coming out to bat on Saturday at No.4.

Virat Kohli got out for 6 off Pat Cummins. © BCCI

Virat Kohli allayed all doubts about injury concerns that were raised on Thursday after the India captain got hurt while fielding on against Australia in the third Test match being played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Kohli on Saturday turned out to bat at his usual position on Day 3, laying to rest injury concerns after a long absence from the field against Australia in the ongoing match. Kohli hurt his right shoulder while fielding on Thursday and went off in the afternoon session on the opening day, leaving vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane to lead the side in his absence.

The star batsman underwent scans to his affected shoulder and was later cleared to play by the Indian board's medical team with no "serious injury concerns".

Kohli, who did not take to the field in the remainder of the Aussie innings, stayed off the ground for 400 minutes but batted at his regular number four spot.

Kohli, 28, walked out to bat at the start of the afternoon session after overnight batsman Murali Vijay lost his wicket at the stroke of lunch.

The captain was greeted with loud cheers by the home crowd at India's newest Test venue.

But Kohli's stay was short-lived after he was caught by his opposite number Steve Smith at second slip off fast bowler Pat Cummins for six. He faced 23 deliveries.

The four-match series between the world's top two sides is tantalisingly poised at 1-1 with India needing at least a draw to have any chance of winning back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

(With inputs from AFP)

