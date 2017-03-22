 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

Virat Kohli Should Behave Better, Says Geoff Lawson

Updated: 22 March 2017 22:54 IST

Former Australian bowler Geoff Lawson has slammed Virat Kohli, urging him to show more responsibilty and better behaviour as captain of the Indian cricket team.

Virat Kohli Should Behave Better, Says Geoff Lawson
Kohli has been at forefront of the constant on-field battles in the series © AFP

Former Australian bowler Geoff Lawson has slammed Virat Kohli, urging him to show more responsibility and better behaviour as captain of the Indian cricket team. "As a leader and as a captain of a cricket team where you've got lots of responsibilities, you've got to show more gravitas and responsibility than this. These sorts of actions are those of your worst behaved player," Lawson was quoted as saying by Fox Sports. The former Pakistan coach advised the superstar batsman to calm down his nerves and show a little maturity on the field.

Lawson was surprised that Kohli was not penalised for his on-field conduct.

"Send-offs are supposed to be against the code of conduct and he was certainly caught on camera using some bad language in the second Test match. I'm surprised he didn't get reported. But he must be treading a really fine line with the umpires and match referees because you're not supposed to give players send-offs.

"And his language has been pretty much unacceptable. And for a captain to then carry out a press conference and then just show so little diplomacy. But he's a great, great player. He's one of the best players going around, but you've got to behave as a captain better than that," Lawson added.

Kohli has been at forefront of the constant on-field battles between India and Australia. With the series nicely poised at 1-1, the banter is expected to continue in the next few days.

The final and the decisive Test between both the teams will be played in Dharamsala from March 25.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India Australia Geoff Lawson Virat Kohli Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Geoff Lawson slammed Virat Kohli
  • The final Test of the series will be played in Dharamsala
  • Lawson was surprised Kohli was not penalised for his on-field conduct
Related Articles
Early Diwali For Indian Cricketers
Early Diwali For Indian Cricketers
Pujara, Jadeja, Vijay Promoted To Grade 'A' By Indian Cricket Board, Salary Hike For Players
Pujara, Jadeja, Vijay Promoted To Grade 'A' By Indian Cricket Board, Salary Hike For Players
Michael Clarke Defends Virat Kohli, Says Australian Media Trying to Tarnish Image
Michael Clarke Defends Virat Kohli, Says Australian Media Trying to Tarnish Image
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 21 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.