Virat Kohli Salutes CISF For Their Tough Duty

Virat Kohli is known to put up social media posts praising the security forces of India. He did the same on Sunday when he thanked the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for the job they perform at the airports of the country. The Indian cricket captain put up a photograph of himself with two CISF personnel outside an unmentioned airport. The Indian skipper tweeted: "#CISF always makes sure of safe & smooth Airport arrivals & departures for me. Thank you CISF for always stepping up to help. Jai Hind."

#CISF always makes sure of safe & smooth Airport arrivals & departures for me. Thank u @CISFHQrs for always stepping up to help.

Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/oinwWIPFLs — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 12, 2017

The Indian cricketers are currently taking a nine-day break ahead of the third Test, which is scheduled to be played in Ranchi from March 16.

India are currently playing a four-Test series against Australia with the battle locked at 1-1. After suffering a humiliating loss in the first Test at Pune, the home team struck back to clinch the second game in Bengaluru.

However, Kohli has not been up to the task in the ongoing series with meagre scores of 0, 13, 12 and 15 in the four innings he has had so far.

The Delhi-born would like to change the statistics in the upcoming two Tests in Ranchi and Dharamsala.