 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

Virat Kohli Has Elements of Ricky Ponting And Myself In His Captaincy: Steve Waugh

Updated: 23 March 2017 20:12 IST

Virat Kohli took over as India captain from his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Virat Kohli Has Elements of Ricky Ponting And Myself In His Captaincy: Steve Waugh
India captain Virat Kohli recently won the Polly Umrigar Award for the third time. © BCCI

Legendary Australian skipper Steve Waugh has said that he sees parts of himself and Ricky Ponting in India captain Virat Kohli. Waugh on Thursday hailed Kohli's leadership, saying he sees elements of himself and his successor Ponting in the Indian's leadership. "There's probably elements of Ricky and myself in his captaincy, but having said that he's his own man," Waugh said. The cricketing great applauded Kohli, who has been at the receiving end of constant verbal attacks from the visiting Australian team and media in the ongoing four-Test series, for his ability to make his side play as a unit.

"He's obviously a very aggressive captain, he encourages a lot of talk amongst his troops and he's got positive body language. And they're all the traits that I liked in my sides," Waugh was quoted as saying by 'cricket.com.au'.

"I always believed the way you carry yourself is important, that you give off positive vibes to each other and the opposition sort of sense that 'this is a team that's really together'. Virat Kohli certainly does that. His players play for him, which is a great sign for a captain.

"Ricky Ponting was a similar type of player; he'd roll his sleeves up, get stuck in, he'd go into bat pad if he needed to and led by example. And Virat Kohli certainly does that," he added.

 

 

 

 

Though he is only in the early stages of captaincy, Kohli has already enjoying an impressive record and Waugh labelled his combative style as "the new face of India".

"He's the new face of India, he can get in your face, he's aggressive, he's positive, and he leads in a certain way so the other guys know how he wants the team to play.

"(But also) I'm glad he's got a bit of me in his captaincy," said Waugh.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India Australia Virat Kohli Steve Waugh Ricky Ponting Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli recently received the Polly Umrigar Award
  • He is the captain of the Indian cricket team
  • Kohli got injured in the third Test in Ranchi
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Shreyas Iyer Called Up As Cover For Virat Kohli
India vs Australia: Shreyas Iyer Called Up As Cover For Virat Kohli
India vs Australia: Will Virat Kohli Play In Dharamsala?
India vs Australia: Will Virat Kohli Play In Dharamsala?
Cricket Australia Top Officials Targeting Kohli Is 'Disgraceful': Anurag Thakur
Cricket Australia Top Officials Targeting Kohli Is 'Disgraceful': Anurag Thakur
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 21 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.