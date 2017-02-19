Shreyas Iyer's Unbeaten 202 Helps India A Draw Warm-Up Game Vs Australians

Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten double hundred helped India A drew game against Australians in the three-day warm-up game against Australians at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Iyer, who resumed at overnight 85, completed his century in 10 minutes and put the Aussie attack, especially spinners Nathan Lyon and Steve O'Keefe, to the sword.The young batsman shared a 138-run stand for the seventh wicket with Krishnappa Gowthma, which helped India A score 403 runs in the first innings.

The 22-year-old Mumbai batsman, who has now made nine first class hundreds, punished the Australian bowlers with 27 hits to the fence and seven over the ropes, all off Lyon and O'Keefe, to remain unconquered after batting for 306 minutes.

He had also scored exactly 100 in a two-day warm-up game against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.

Gowtham made a whirlwind 74 in 68 balls smashing 10 fours and four sixes, to help the home team reply strongly to the visitors' first innings total of 469 for seven declared..

India 'A' were all out for 403, conceding a lead of 66 runs to Australia, who scored 110 for four wickets in their second innings before the game ended with mutual consent.

O'Keefe (19 in 71 balls) and Matthew Wade (6) were the not out batsmen at the end.

Recalling a similar tour game against South Africa, where he did not have much success, Iyer said that he has become a more relaxed batsman since then.

"I was facing Dale Steyn (during tour game against SA) for the first time and it was really tough as a youngster. He was in peak form...no complaints. Recently I got 100 against Bangladesh (2-day game in Hyderabad) and with that motivation I came into this game. The flow also went well and I am really happy," Iyer told reporters after the drawn game between India A and Australia, in which he scored his career-best 202 not out in a first innings total of 403.

"I am a bit more relaxed, not thinking much about opposition, talking to myself rather than focusing on what goes on around me except field positions. The India A tour to Australia was an amazing experience.

The visitors must feel disappointed ahead of four-Test rubber commencing in Pune on February 23 with the twin failure of openers David Warner, who made 25 and 35, and Matt Renshaw (11 and 10) as well as the huge number of runs given away by spinners Lyon (4 for 162) and O'Keefe (3 for 101).

The morning's play belonged to Iyer and Gowtham - who used the bat like a club and smashed Lyon for four huge sixes, to dent his confidence a bit ahead of the Test series opener.

Iyer remained unconquered and caught the eye with his assured stroke-play, both off spin as well as against pace.

(With inputs from PTI)