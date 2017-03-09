Revealed: How Team India Caught Australia's DRS 'Scam'

Bangalore: The raging controversy over Australia captain Steve Smith checking with his teammates and support staff in the dressing room as to whether he should opt for the Decision Review System (DRS) had its genesis in the dismissal of Mitchell Marsh during Australia's first innings on Sunday.

At the stroke of tea on the second day of the Bangalore Test, the younger Marsh was trapped leg before wicket by Ishant Sharma for a duck in Australia's first innings.

Mitchell Marsh did not review the decision but the Indian support staff noticed that some signals were made from the middle. Team India then decided to keep a close watch on such incidents.

The dressing rooms being next to each other helped the Indian camp to watch out for interactions between the Australians on the field and in the players' enclosure.

It is learnt that the Indian team's video analyst has a live feed into the laptop so he can view the action in real time while what is beamed on television is slightly delayed.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said that there will be no action on India captain Virat Kohli, who accused Australia for not adhering to the spirit of the game and Smith whom he accused of looking up to the dressing room for clues. "Specifically in relation to Steve Smith and Virat Kohli, the ICC has considered both incidents in the context of this match and concluded it will be taking no further action against either player," said ICC in a statement.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson attempted to play down the issue and said: "We have just witnessed a magnificent game of Test cricket where players from both teams gave their all and emotions were running high during and after the match.

Earlier, BCCI issued a statement in support of Kohli. It highlighted the fact that umpire Nigel Llong, "rushed in to dissuade Steve Smith from taking recourse to inappropriate assistance." It also urged the ICC "to take cognizance of the fact" that Smith admitted having a brain fade.