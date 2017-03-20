MS Dhoni Cheers For Team India In Ranchi But Australia Defy Hosts

MS Dhoni looks on as India and Australia battled it out on Day 5 of the third Test in Ranchi.

Former India captain and local star Mahendra Singh Dhoni made a brief appearance at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Day 5 of the 3rd Test between India and Australia on Monday. Virat Kohli and Co. toiled hard on the final day but were defied by a brilliant fifth-wicket partnership between Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh. Dhoni, free after playing for Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, waved when he saw himself of the big screen, bringing out loud cheers and chants of 'Dhoni' Dhoni' from the Ranchi crowd.

Dhoni's presence though couldn't inspire the Indian bowlers to break the vigilance of Handscomb (72 not out) and Marsh (53) as the duo added 124 runs for the fifth wicket to salvage a draw for the Australians.

The match in Ranchi -- Dhoni's home ground -- ended in a draw and the focus will now turn to Dharamsala where the fourth and final Test will be played, starting on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a special guest is keeping a close eye on things... #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Hbm3HYdiZv — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 20, 2017

Dhoni was on duty with the Jharkhand team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He led Jharkhand to the semi-final, where he scored an impressive 70 off 62 balls, but Bengal proved to be too strong as they beat Jharkhand by 41 runs to set up a final clash against Tamil Nadu.

Dhoni, who retired from the longest format of the game in 2014, will next don India colours when the Men in Blue go for glory in the ICC Champions Trophy to be held in England in June.