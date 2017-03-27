Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 3, Dharamsala: Hosts Eye Lead

India vs Australia: Onus will be on Wriddhiman Saha to give the hosts a big enough lead.

India vs Australia: Onus will be on Wriddhiman Saha to give the hosts a big enough lead. © BCCI

Indian batsmen frittered away their initial advantage before reaching 248 for six against a disciplined Australia to leave the fourth and final cricket Test evenly poised after Day 2 of the Dharamsala Test. India are still 52 runs short of Australia's first innings total of 300 after three batsmen failed to convert their starts into big knocks. With the pitch offering significant turn along with good bounce, batting will only get difficult in the third and fourth innings in what promises to be a battle of attrition in the next three days. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Get live cricket score of India vs Australia, Day 3 in Dharamsala here.

09:58 hrs IST: India now trail Australia by 41 runs

09:53 hrs IST: Cummins is bowling beautifully, beating the bat on most occasions.

09:50 hrs IST: India are 255/6 after 95 overs

09:39 hrs IST: FOUR! That is a beautiful straight drive!

09:37 hrs IST: The ball is moving around and Jadeja is not looking too good, getting beaten regularly

An eventful start to day three! A successful review from Jadeja, lbw shouts and Cummins beating the bat: https://t.co/1HG79qHddv #INDvAUS — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 27, 2017

09:36 hrs IST: Jadeja practicing some in the morning. How many is he going to add to his score?

09:35 hrs IST: Virat Kohli always in the midst of things

09:33 hrs IST: Jadeja reviews in immediately and the reviews show that he is not out! Jadeja's bat had hit his pad!

NOT OUT! What a start to the day. Jadeja with the successful review after being given out caught behind first ball of the day #INDvAUS — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 27, 2017

09:32 hrs IST: Pat Cummins to bowl the first delivery and Jadeja is given out!!! What a start for Australia

09:31 hrs IST: And it is time to play!

09:30 hrs IST: Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja out there for India. The hosts are batting at 248/6 in 91 overs. The Australian team also comes out. Play about to begin.

09:29 hrs IST: This has been a good pitch so far and here is how it looks before the start of play

09:28 hrs IST: And this is what the Australian team was doing right before the start of Day 3

09:27 hrs IST: And that is Glenn Maxwell practicing the reverse sweep

Will we see any of these today from Maxi? #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/6FXtiLaxbm — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 27, 2017

09:25 hrs IST: Every time you look at it, you say: "What a place to play cricket!"

09:22 hrs IST: And by the looks of it, Australia are expecting to bat early

Warner hoping to be batting early this morning #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/3p3bSuY5wi — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 27, 2017

09:20 hrs IST: The team, even with the smallest of leads, will have the advantage in this Test

09:17 hrs IST: This is going to be a very crucial session for both the visitors and the hosts

09:13 hrs IST: Good morning and welcome to the live blog of fourth and final Test between India and Australia at Dharamsala

Playing a batsman short, opener Lokesh Rahul's indiscretion cost India dearly. The hosts never got the required momentum after Rahul's ill-timed pull-shot off a Pat Cummins bouncer. He scored 60 off 124 balls.

Cheteshwar Pujara (57) and Ajinkya Rahane (46) also got starts before Nathan Lyon snuffed them out, extracting sharp bounce from the pitch.

India were comfortably placed at 108 for one before Rahul's dismissal and could have pushed for a big lead but are now struggling to level the scores.

After probing spells by the new ball bowlers Josh Hazlewood (1/40) and Pat Cummins (1/59), it was off-spinner Lyon(4/67), who tormented the middle-order was once again in the final session of the day which belonged to Australia.