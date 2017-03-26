Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2, Dharamsala: Hosts Lose Vijay, Hazlewood Strikes

India vs Australia: Focus will be on Indian batsmen on Day 2 after Kuldeep Yadav's heroics on Day 1.

India vs Australia: Focus will be on Indian batsmen on Day 2 after Kuldeep Yadav's heroics on Day 1. © BCCI

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav produced a stunning performance and changed the complexion of the day after Australia skipper Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner had sprinted to 131 for 1 at Lunch. The Dharamsala pitch offered pace and bounce for both fast bowlers and the spinners to exploit, and it was the fresh fingers of Kuldeep that were best able to take full advantage rather than star duo of Ravindra Jadeja or Ravichandran Ashwin. He finished with 4 for 68 which helped India bowl out visitors for 300. In reply, the hosts are yet to open their account and will look to post strong total in the first innings to dominate in the decisive Test. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Get live cricket score of India vs Australia, Day 2 in Dharamsala here.

10:20 IST: Great delivery from Cummins. Pitches on a length and moves away. Finds the edge and dropped by Matt Renshaw in the slips. That flew off the bat and into the boundary. Rahul survives a scare.

10:16 IST: Four! Delightful stroke from Pujara. It was full from Hazlewood and Pujara drives it through the covers to get off the mark.

10:13 IST: Wicket: Hazlewood strikes for Australia. Vijay poking at a ball just outside off-stump and the ball finds the edge. Wade behind the stumps makes no mistake. India lose their first wicket.

10:09 IST: Lyon bowling different angles to different batsmen. Comes over the wicket to Rahul.

10:07 IST: Beautifully bowled by Hazlewood. The ball comes in, in an angle and straightens after pitching. Takes the outside edge but doesn't carry to the keeper. Vijay survives.

10:05 IST: Four! Nice juicy half volley from Hazlewood and Vijay puts it away through covers once again. This is a good start for India. They haven't lost a wicket in the first half an hour of play.

10:04 IST: Lyon goes round the wicket right away. The Indians don't seem to be in any kind of trouble facing the off-spinner.

10:02 IST: Nathan Lyon comes on for Australia and Rahul greets him with a boundary. Second in the morning, first for Rahul.

10:00 IST: So after starting with pace from both ends, Australia make their first change.

9:56 IST: Australia have gone in with four front line bowlers. Glenn Maxwell will have to roll his arm over as the fifth bowler.

9:50 IST: India 9 for 0 at the end of 5 overs.

9:41 IST: Four! So the first boundary of the morning comes of Murali Vijay's bat. Lovely elegant looking cover drive.

9:37 IST: The ball from Hazlewood stops on Vijay and it goes up in the air. Just short of mid-off. Lucky escape.

9:33 IST: Rahul clips it away off his legs and both the openers are off the mark.

9:32 IST: Vijay pushes it through the covers and India are away. First runs of the day.

9:31 IST: Pat Cummins to start things off for Australia. Murali Vijay to take strike.

9:25 IST: So players make their way out to the middle.

Here we go! Cummins has the ball to begin day two. Vijay on strike. India 0-0, trailing by 300 runs.https://t.co/1HG79qHddv #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/brNTWna3Og — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 26, 2017

9:22 IST: Vijay would like to make use of the good batting conditions.

9:18 IST: Remember no Virat Kohli in this match. So the likes of Vijay, Rahul, Pujara and Rahane will have step up and take their game to another level. India would still believe that they have a grip on this match up until now.

9:17 IST: Both the Indian openers would look to give India a good start. India's first target would be to get as close to the Australian total as possible and then look for a decisive lead.

9:15 IST: India did well on Saturday to bowl out Australia for 300. Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the day for the hosts who returned with figures of 4 for 68. Not a five-for but in the context of the game, it can have a bigger impact than a five-for.

9:12 IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the second day's play

India came back strongly in the last two sessions of Day 1 after the visitors dominated the first session. Australia captain Steve Smith continued his good run with the bat by getting to his 20th century and third of the series.

Smith was ably supported by Warner who scored his first half-century of the series before departing for 56. Apart from these two, only wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade reached the 50-run mark that helped Australia post a competitive total of 300. Apart from Kuldeep, Umesh Yadav scalped two wickets while Ashwin, Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took one wicket apiece.

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane took up the mantle of captaincy in Virat Kohli's absence with India making two changes -- Kuldeep Yadav and Bhuvnneshwar Kumar replacing Umesh Yadav.